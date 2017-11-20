Jobs in SA: VeroGuard is bringing hundreds of jobs in Adelaide

Police direct traffic in the central business district (CBD) of Adelaide after severe storms and thousands of lightning strikes knocked out power to the entire state of South Australia, September 28, 2016.

Police direct traffic in the central business district (CBD) of Adelaide after severe storms and thousands of lightning strikes knocked out power to the entire state of South Australia, September 28, 2016. AAP/David Mariuz/via Reuters

VeroGuard Systems is bringing almost 600 jobs in northern Adelaide. The cyber security company has declared its plans to build an advanced manufacturing facility to produce its products.

The Melbourne-based company will reportedly invest $57.5 million to build its advanced manufacturing facility in Adelaide's northern suburbs. It is tipped to create almost 600 new jobs in its first three years, and is also looking to open an operations centre for digital back end infrastructure and customer service.

The state government expects that a number of former Holden workers will be able to find new jobs at the centre. It is assisting the project with over $6 million through its Economic Investment Fund.

Premier Jay Weatherill has confirmed that VeroGuard intended to recruit 424 of the 596 required employees from the northern Adelaide region. He said it is “extraordinary” that it had chosen South Australia as its base of operations.

Weatherill believes that the company’s decision to choose the state is a “testament to what we offer here in South Australia.”"A high-tech manufacturing future is a vision for South Australia's economic growth here and we're seeing a company that's seeing the possibilities and investing here in South Australia,” he added.

Construction of the centre is expected to begin in early 2018. It should take between six and eight months to complete.

For VeroGuard chief executive Nic Nuske, making the move to Adelaide from Melbourne made sense for the company. "Advanced manufacturing for us is extremely well developed in South Australia and there were a lot of highly skilled people, as well as very passionate people around delivering what we needed in this location," ABC News quoted him as saying. He added that the company had developed relationships with local universities such as the University of Adelaide.

Former Holden workers see the construction of a VeroGuard manufacturing facility in Adelaide as an opportunity to secure a new job. Among them is Kym Denhartog, who worked for Holden for 16 years.

According to ABC News, he already got a job in VeroGuard. He said the timing could not be more perfect and thinks it is a positive sign for the state and the area.

In October, the nation’s unemployment rate continued to drop, extending a year-long expansion in jobs growth. Australia’s unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in October from 5.5 percent in September. Economists had expected the rate to remain steady at 5.5% percent.

The Infographics Show/YouTube

