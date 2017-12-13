Jobs in Australia: Nurses, GPs, vets, recruiters among hard to fill roles

A dog is vaccinated by veterinarians
A dog is vaccinated by veterinarians Reuters/Pichi Chuang

Nurses, GPs and vets are a few of the hardest jobs to fill in Australia, a global jobs site has revealed. It has also been revealed that the majority of jobs advertised here are filled within a month.

Indeed has compiled a list of hardest jobs to fill. The job site has found that the hardest position to fill in Australia was an environmental health officer. The job pays well, with most of the positions paying between $40 and $50 per hour. Despite the good salary, 48 percent of ads for the said job remain open after 30 days.

Several other jobs in the list of hard to fill were in the health sector. These include GPs, radiologists, home care nurses, physiotherapists and vets. Indeed managing director for Australia and NZ Chris McDonald said the rise in unfilled healthcare jobs is telling of the aging population.

He said this is not surprising given the rising demand for health services by the ageing Boomers. This demand requires a growing workforce that will take care of the aging population.

Recruitment consultant is another job on the list. McDonald said highly skilled recruiters, especially senior ones, are in demand as countries compete for top talent globally to drive economic growth and innovation, reports Business Insider. This particular job requires an employee to deliver the right talent at the right time.

Based on Indeed data, employer demand for recruitment consultants outstrips job seeker supply by up to 11 times. That is the largest skills gap in the Australian recruitment industry. Up to 26.5 percent of these roles remain unfilled after about two months.

Food service is a booming area of the Aussie economy. But chef roles are hard to fill, and the crackdown on 457 visas is being blamed.

Although some jobs were notably hard to fill, Australia has a world leading rate of 70 percent of jobs being filled within a month. It shares this reputation with the UK.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has noted that falling unemployment starts to create skilled worker shortages. "Stronger conditions in the labour market should see some lift in wage growth over time," it said.

Australia’s jobs situation has been getting better as total employment currently stands at 12.2971 million.  That is the highest level on record.

Meanwhile in the United States, just 56 percent of jobs are gone in the first 30 days. It was 51 percent in Germany.

