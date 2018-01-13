Jobs in Australia: Industries expected to be most in demand in 2018

By on
jobs in Australia
A job advert for a local fast food outlet hangs on a wall in a shopping center located in central Sydney, Australia, in this March. Reuters/David Gray

Human resources, data security and technology, aged care, social assistance and construction are expected to among Australia’s most in demand industries in 2018. These industries look promising after 2017 ended as a stellar year for the country’s employment growth.

National recruitment firm Hays has recently shared its predictions about which industries will be in demand this year. It’s been almost two weeks since the New Year has started and employees are returning to work from the holidays, and those looking to start a new career may consider industries that are investing a significant amount of money to improve their products and services.

Hays managing director for the ACT, Victoria and Tasmania Tim James said data security and IT jobs will boom amid the rapid growth of technology. He added a number of industries currently spend a significant amount to improve efficiency.

Sectors like mining and professional services as well as finance and banking invest in new technologies and expertise is required in cyber security and innovation."That is definitely a big area that we are seeing skill shortages in," The Australian reported James as saying.

The construction sector is tipped to add more jobs this year and beyond. According to James, huge public infrastructure projects will specifically boost the sector over the next eight to ten years. He cited the multi-billion dollar metro rail tunnel projects in Sydney and Melbourne.

The year 2018 looks good for aged care employees. Among jobs that will likely be in demand are personal care attendants, registered nurses, clerical jobs and facility managers.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is rolling out across the country. It is expected to produce jobs to provide support to about 475,000 people with disability.

Health and social assistance were pinpointed by the latest federal Department of Employment industry projections as being the main area of job creation in the labour market since the 1990s. The trend is expected to continue.

Professional scientific and technical services, construction and health and social assistance will help boost jobs growth between 2017 and 2022, it has been predicted. On the other hand, manufacturing and agriculture are expected to generate fewer jobs.

The sectors with the most solid jobs growth in the previous years tend to have a higher proportion of women, according to Michael Workman, senior Economist at the Commonwealth Bank. He added the trend seen last year will likely continue in the year ahead, Business Insider reports.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car