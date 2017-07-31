JK Rowling faces backlash as unedited clip shows Trump greeting disabled child

By on
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US November 9, 2016. Reuters/Mike Segar

JK Rowling is facing social media backlash after she has accused US President Donald Trump of snubbing a disabled boy. The Harry Potter author called Trump a “monster of narcissism” and said the president “pretended not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition.”

TV personality Piers Morgan was the one who attacked Rowling on Twitter. He said that her eight tweets remain posted after they were proven false. The former CNN host added that Rowling was damaging her brand by not deleting tweets on her profile. Morgan called the author's accusations a “disgraceful lie.”

Rowling lambasted the POTUS for not shaking the hand of a disabled child after an Obamacare listening session held at the White House. Trump, however, was caught on camera greeting the child as he entered the room. He paid attention to the child for a prolonged period of time.

tweet JK Rowling  Twitter/JK Rowling

Rowling shared an edited footage of Trump’s interaction with the child, whose name is Monty. In a tweet, she said that the clip, showing Trump ignoring the child’s outstretched hand, touched her on the raw. She also tweeted about her mother using a wheelchair and Trump imitating a disabled reporter.

The author seemed to have based her tweetstorm on an edited video that circulated on social media. The clip has been deleted, and an unedited version released by the White House shows the president greeting the child.

Indeed, Trump did not snub the disabled boy, as also confirmed by Marjorie Weer, the child's mother. Weer took to social media to clarify the situation."If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn't snub my son and Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand," her Facebook post reads. She continued that he is 3, that hand-shaking is not his thing and that he was showing off his newly acquired secret service patch.

Other Twitter users also criticised Rowling for not deleting her tweets. One said that the author should have apologised for her mistake. Rowling has 11 million Twitter followers.

Chelsea Clinton also accused the leader of the free world of snubbing Monty, but she realised it was a mistake and corrected it. For doing so, Morgan praised her. “The president should have shaken the boy's hand at the end,” Clinton had written.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
