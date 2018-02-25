Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star optimistic about return

Injured Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler is quietly optimistic of his chances of returning before the playoffs, according to a new report. Butler suffered a potential season-ending right knee injury Friday (Saturday AEDT) during his team's 120-102 defeat to the Houston Rockets.

An MRI revealed Saturday (Sunday AEDT) that Butler had suffered a right meniscus injury. He will reportedly seek a second opinion on the knee before charting his rehabilitation course.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Butler has told his close confidants that he is "optimistic about his chances to come back before the playoffs begin." Butler has been instrumental in Minnesota's resurgence into a playoff-calibre team.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs will get underway on April 14. The Timberwolves haven't been in the postseason for 13 consecutive seasons, since the Kevin Garnett era. Friedell's report added that Butler and his camp will take a final decision by Sunday (Monday AEDT) on potential surgery to the repair meniscus injury.

Jimmy Butler injury update: Thibodeau not counting on return

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau isn't willing to pin his hopes on Butler's return, and wishes to continue his team's push for a playoff berth. The Timberwolves (37-26) climbed to the third seed on Saturday with a comfortable 122-104 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls, Butler's former team.

"It's an injury. I think Jimmy's still gathering information. So we'll have more information (Sunday) in terms of a course of action, how we'll proceed from there. I'm not going to elaborate other than we're going to say it's a meniscus injury right now. Until he can gather the information and then we can go forward from there. We had travel problems (Friday) night, so we didn't get back 'til late today; so we want to give Jimmy the opportunity to talk to the medical people that he needs to talk to for us to proceed," said Thibodeau.

Butler suffered the injury while driving to the rim during the final few minutes of the third quarter against James Harden's Rockets. After missing a floater, Butler grabbed an offensive board before pivoting and landing awkwardly on his right foot. The defensive stalwart then crashed to the court in pain, while grabbing his right knee. The All-Star wing had to be helped off the Toyota Center by his Timberwolves teammates.

Jimmy Butler, a seventh year forward/guard out of Marquette, is averaging a tally of 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first season in Minnesota. Butler, widely renowned as one of the best defensive players in the league, made three consecutive All-Defensive teams between 2014 and 2016 before earning his maiden All-NBA nod last year. Watch this space for the latest Jimmy Butler injury update.