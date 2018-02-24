Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star could out for season

By @saihoops on
Jimmy Butler injury update, Jimmy Butler
Feb 23, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was the latest All-Star to suffer a potential season-ending injury Friday (Saturday AEDT) during the team's 120-102 loss to the Houston Rockets. Butler could join the likes of DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis and Mike Conley, who are out for the remainder of the season.

Butler suffered a right knee injury while driving to the paint during the closing stages of the third quarter against the Rockets. After missing a short jump shot, Butler grabbed an offensive rebound before pivoting and landing hard on his right foot. The defensive ace then collapsed to the floor in pain, while clutching his knee. Butler had to be helped off the floor by his teammates. 

Before being carried off the court, Butler was examined by coaches and athletic trainers for nearly three minutes. As expected, he was unable to put any weight on the right leg while being helped off the court. 

According to Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, early X-Rays and evaluations by the team's medical staff proved to be inconclusive. Butler will undergo an MRI on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) when the Timberwolves return to Minnesota ahead of their home fixture against the Chicago Bulls. Incidentally, Butler arrived in Minnesota from Chicago in a blockbuster trade last summer. 

Jimmy Butler injury update: MRI due on Saturday

"You've got to wait for the doctors to do their thing. Until they do the MRI, it's speculating. We'll know more tomorrow. I don't want to speculate on what it might be, but we'll just hope for the best," said Thibodeau, who coached Butler during their years together in Chicago.

According to ESPN, Butler appeared in high spirits before leaving the Toyota Center in Houston. The report added that Rockets star visited Butler in the training room. 

Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson gave insight into Butler's mentality after the injury. "His first reaction was, 'I'm OK, I'll be OK. But he was smiling. That was a big thing, and it was a huge relief for everybody in this locker room. He's a warrior, so we've just got to hold it down for him.''

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his seventh NBA season. Butler made three consecutive All-Defensive teams between 2014 and 2016 before earning his first All-NBA nod last year. Stay tuned for the latest Jimmy Butler injury update.

