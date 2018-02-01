Jim Carrey cleared of lawsuit over girlfriend’s death

By @chelean on
Jim Carrey
Actor Jim Carrey poses at LACMA's 50th anniversary gala in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Jim Carrey has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of Cathriona White, his girlfriend who apparently committed suicide in 2015. Her husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman, sued the Canadian comedian for allegedly giving White three sexually transmitted diseases.

White had committed suicide after overdosing on prescription drugs on Sep. 28, 2015. Burton and Sweetman alleged in their lawsuit against Carrey that he gave her herpes type 1 and 2 in 2013 and that the Hollywood star used his “wealth, influence and celebrity status” to provide  the drugs White used to take her own life.

Carrey and the 30-year-old makeup artist separated days before her death. He filed a countersuit in September, alleging that the lawsuit was an attempt to exploit him. He also said White tried to extort him by threatening to go to the press that he had given her multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Carrey will not face trial over White’s death as the matters were dismissed on Jan. 25. His attorney, Raymond Boucher, had asked the court to compel Burton to provide White’s STD results, concluding that a 2011 document showing White had clean test results before she met Carrey was a forgery. It is still unclear why the charge against Carrey was dismissed.

Carrey’s rep refused to comment on the matter, only saying that the actor was looking forward to moving on with his life. Sweetman and Burton’s attorney also sent a statement to the publication, saying they had no further comment.

