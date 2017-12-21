Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy

UN members are being warned of possible retaliation shall they back up a resolution targeting the United States’ decision to recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. US President Donald Trump was said to be taking names and appeared to suggest that opponents could possibly face a cutoff in US funding.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley’s letter to most of the 193 UN member states, which appeared to be a warning, was criticised by Palestinian and Turkish foreign ministers, who will be heading to New York for the General Assembly vote. They have been quick to accuse Trump’s country of intimidation.

Haley defended Wednesday’s letter, saying the Trump administration is only asking “that you acknowledge the historical friendship, partnership, and support we have extended and respect our decision about our own embassy.” The letter was sent to more than 180 countries, it has been reported.

AP obtained a copy of the letter, which stated that the president will be carefully watching the vote. It added that Trump requested that countries which voted “against us” will be reported to him, and that the US will take note of the votes.

In her tweet, the US ambassador reiterated that the US will be taking names. She wrote the US does not expect those it had helped to target it.

Haley had already warned of keeping a record of US opponents in the past. On January, she announced a new way the US would perform business. The goal of the Trump administration was to show US strength, speak out, and defend its allies, and for those opposing it, she warned, “we’re taking names.” That took place the same day she arrived at the United Nations as ambassador.

The POTUS expressed support for Haley’s message. On Wednesday, he told reporters at a Cabinet meeting in Washington that opponents are likely to face a cutoff in funding.

“For all these nations, they take our money and then vote against us,” Trump said. He added the nations take hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions of dollars. “Let them vote against us- we’ll save a lot, we don’t care,” the US commander-in-chief added, according to Press Herald.

The vote was sought by the Palestinians after the US vetoed a resolution supported by other UN Security Council members. It would have required Trump to withdraw his declaration of Jerusalem as capital of Israel. Although assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they reflect world opinion.