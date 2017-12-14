Jeff Horn reportedly considering Anthony Mundine fight after victory over Gary Corcoran

Australian boxer Jeff Horn is fresh from his TKO win over English challenger Gary Corcoran at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday. He is now looking into options for his next win.

The former teacher has reportedly earned $45,000 from his boxing career in the last financial year. Now the World Boxing Organisation welterweight champ is considering the idea of a $2 million offer to face Australian boxer and former rugby league player Anthony Mundine, reports The Courier Mail. Mundine has described the vision of taking on Horn as "the biggest fight in Australia.”

Horn hopes his latest victory sets him up for a fight against American boxer Terence Crawford in Las Vegas next year. He said he was looking forward to a fight in the United States since he had always pictured himself fighting for a world title from the very start of his career. He looked confident of ending Crawford’s unbeaten run, saying Crawford, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is someone he can beat.

But Crawford has been quick to warn that he has more power and more speed than Corcoran. “Jeff Horn did what he had to do to get the job done tonight but I’m a totally different fighter than Gary Corcoran,” news.com.au quoted him as saying, adding his fight with Horn will be a different story compared to the latter’s latest fight.

Bob Arum, Horn’s American promoter, also wants the Aussie boxer to fight at least two or three big bouts in the United States in 2018. Arum’s first fight promotion was a Muhammad Ali world title bout, and he believes that the Brisbane boy can be a major mainstream star in the US too. He also called him a great role model for young fighters.

In his latest fight, Horn won by technical knockout in round 11. He defended his welterweight crown won from Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao at nearby Suncorp Stadium earlier in the year, a victory that some critics labelled as a hometown decision. Sportscasters Stephen Smith called the decision “horrible” while commentator Teddy Atlas accused judges of giving the win “to the local kid for trying hard.”

The “Fighting Schoolteacher’’ used to pay $340,000 for his modest home at Acacia Ridge some years ago. With a multi-million-dollar future ahead of him, he is looking into properties in the seven-figure range for his family, it has been reported.

