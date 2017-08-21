Jay-Z opens up about his infamous elevator fight with Solange

By @chelean on
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Jay-Z has finally opened up about the infamous elevator fight he had with Solange Knowles. Three years after the controversial footage took the Internet by storm, the American rap superstar has addressed the elevator brawl, leaving kind words for his sister-in-law.

It can be recalled that in 2014, a video, which shows the rapper remaining passive and just slightly fending off Solange’s attacks, went viral after TMZ posted it online. The elevator surveillance video in black-and-white and with no sounds also saw Beyonce not even trying to come between her hapless husband and her seething sister, perhaps even looking to take Solange’s side. Solange was only restrained by Jay-Z’s minder.

The two released a joint statement following the leak of the video, apologising for the incident. However, they did not reveal the reason for the fight. Some claimed it was just a publicity stunt as after the video went viral, all of their album sales went up. Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade” is said to hint at the reason for the altercation. Apparently, Jay-Z’s infidelity caused Solange to go off on her brother-in-law. This also allegedly explained why Beyonce did not stop her sister from attacking her husband.

In a recent interview with Rap Radar podcast, Jay-Z has broken his silence about the clash. He still did not give details on what sparked their argument, but he addressed his relationship with Solange.

“We’ve had one disagreement ever,” he said. “Before and after, we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

When asked if the clash was just a publicity stunt so that all three of them – Jay-Z, Solange and Beyonce – could have successful album sales, he was quick to defend Solange’s talents. “I think we went into that elevator great artists. That don’t surprise me. I’ve always loved Solange’s music. I think she was slept on before this album. I thought the album before this one was amazing too. Incredible artist,” Jay-Z said.

Both Jay-Z and Beyonce have enjoyed superbly high commercial success even before the incident happened, while Solange, though her album sales were nothing to scoff at, had comparatively moderate success. Two years following the footage’s release, her album “A Seat at the Table” debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

