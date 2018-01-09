January 2018 upcoming video games: 'Lost Sphear' and more

Sony PlayStation shows the new game "Monster Hunter" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017.

Sony PlayStation shows the new game "Monster Hunter" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The year 2017 was nothing short of amazing when it comes to video games. Now that 2018's here, it’s obligatory to check out a few upcoming titles to look forward to this time around.

Games such as “Far Cry 5,” “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” and “Kingdom Hearts III” are all slated to please everyone this year, but let’s take a peek at three major releases happening in January. These titles are multi-platform, meaning there’s pretty much something for everyone.

‘Lost Sphear’ – Release date: January 23

English-speaking gamers are about to get their hands on this charming role-playing game. Released in Japan last October, “Lost Sphear” is a spiritual successor to 2016’s breakout title “I Am Setsuna.” In Sphear, players are tasked with guiding a party of heroes on a quest to rid the land of a mysterious entity known as the White Fog. The game is available for PS4, Switch and PC.

‘Monster Hunter: World’ – Release date: January 26

PC gamers have to wait until late 2018 for this, leaving PS4 and Xbox One owners to fend for themselves against the deadly creatures. “Monster Hunter: World” seems to retain certain elements that made the earlier instalments so appealing to gamers everywhere. The open-world setting and the monster-hunting mechanics would hopefully gel as well here. Strap on your Hunter shoes and don’t let the snarling Rajang bite you on your way out.

‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ – Release date: January 26

Here’s one for fighting games fans. “Dragon Ball FighterZ” stars the usual ridiculously overpowered characters from the anime. This time, in high-end graphics. Players will need to master combos to survive, especially against the ruthless Goku Black.