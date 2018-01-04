January 2018 astronomical events: Quadrantid meteor shower, supermoon, blue moon

Jordanians look at the desert sky during the Leonid meteor shower, near Amman, in the early hours of August 12, 2004. Meteors are the debris left in the wake of a passing comet infiltrating the Earth's atmosphere.

The first months of 2018 is about to be exciting for space nerds. A meteor shower, supermoon and a blue moon are set to highlight the month of January and Australians can expect to get a prime view of these rare events in the evening sky.

There will be a meteor shower and lunar eclipse during the course of this month. From January 3 to 4, at least 40 meteors per hour will be visible in the night sky. That would be the peak of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

A total lunar eclipse will occur on January 31. The supermoon will be punctuated by a lunar eclipse. Those from Asia, eastern Africa, Eastern Europe, the Pacific, Middle East, North and South America can get the chance to see the event. The approaching supermoon will be the second full moon for January 2018.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth is tilted so it normally falls above or below the shadow of our planet. A full moon lines up perfectly with the Earth and Sun around twice every year. “We’re seeing all of the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at that moment reflected from the surface of the Moon,” Sarah Noble, a Program Scientist at NASA headquarters said.

“The supermoons are a great opportunity for people to start looking at the Moon, not just that once but every chance they have!” Noah Petro, a research scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said. Lunar eclipses are safer to watch with the naked eye than solar eclipses. Binoculars or telescopes can help magnify the view.

Petro said the January 31 lunar eclipse will be visible during moonset. The eclipse will be partial in the Eastern United States so folks who want to catch it will need to get up in the morning.

Another full moon will also hit the night sky this month. It is most commonly known as a blue moon and it is set to happen on January 31.

The astronomical events will continue on February 10, when the moon will be sandwiched between Mars and Saturn. Jupiter will also be visible- a little higher in the sky and along the same line, according to ABC15 Arizona.

The last lunar eclipse happened in September 2015, but not of the supermoon variety. The latter was believed to have happened in 1866. There will be another lunar eclipse phenomenon that will take place this year and it is expected to be in July.