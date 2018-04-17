Jamie Oliver’s Australian restaurant in voluntary administration

By @chelean on
Chef Jamie Oliver attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.
Chef Jamie Oliver attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. Reuters/Ruben Sprich

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s Australian restaurant group has been put into voluntary administration. The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group (Australia) Pty Ltd collapsed Monday, just a few months after almost half of his UK restaurants were announced to close down.

The Jamie’s Italian restaurants in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Parramatta have been sold to restaurant group Hallmark in a last minute deal. The sixth restaurant didn’t come off as lucky and has closed on Monday.

Oliver bought the restaurants from Keystone Group in November 2016 after the company was placed in receivership by its lenders. Now, he has placed the fate of those restaurants, minus the closed one, to Hallmark Group, known for operating Irish pub Finn McCool’s.

“Australia has and continues to be one of our best performing international markets and, after a short period of in-house management, we are pleased to be partnering with Hallmark,” a Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group Australia spokesperson said in a statement. “The team brings a huge amount of experience and passion for our brand, from collaborating with the key suppliers to our food philosophy, and we look forward to working with them as they develop the Jamie’s Italian restaurant across Australia.”

In response, Hallmark said it was “thrilled to partner” with the company. Oliver will not retain any shareholding in the Australian group, the Guardian notes.

Oliver’s luck continues to dwindle. In January, his company announced that it would close half of its UK branches after accumulating £71.5 million (AU$132 million) debts, which included £2.2 million (AU $4 million) of unpaid staff wages, according to the Sun. Oliver has put £3 million (AU$5.6 million) of his own money into the business.

His personal assets are not at risk. Although he had admitted losing millions of his wealth on unprofitable projects last year, he is nowhere near bankruptcy himself. News.com.au reports that he has a nest egg of close to $300 million, so he, wife Jools and their five children are still rich.

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018 first round results: Cavs start losing, Celtics win in OT
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car