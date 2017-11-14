Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen

By @chelean on
Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie
Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie facebook.com/senatorlambie

Jacqui Lambie is a British citizen, it has been revealed. The Tasmanian senator will be resigning after learning that her father being a Scottish citizen makes her one too.

“I will be resigning from the Senate. It’s been made quite clear that because of my father, I am also Scottish,” she told a Launceston radio program [via the ABC] on Tuesday. She said she realised that she could be a dual citizen while studying her father’s history following Stephen Parry’s resignation from the Senate. Her father was born in Scotland. Parry’s father was also born in the UK but had emigrated to Australia in the ‘50s.

She asked the UK Home Office for clarification of her citizenship, and the office confirmed early Tuesday morning. She said it never occurred to her that she was also a citizen of Scotland until other politicians’ citizenship was also questioned.

Lambie’s father was equally upset about learning their dual citizenship. Last week, she said she was confident that she did not hold dual citizenship.

“I am proud of my Scottish ancestry and my father is, too,” she said, adding she was “happy to put on record” that her parents were both Australian citizens and she had no concern of being a Scottish citizen because of her father’s birth place. Her father was born in Scotland but was taken to live in Australia when he was just an infant as her grandfather came to the country to enlist in the army.

The constitution states that dual citizens are barred from serving in the Parliament. And while Lambie was ultimately found to be in violation of the rule, she still stands by the law.

“I didn’t write that but I stand by that. I respect that. Bottom line, I probably should have been a bit smarter and checked the citizenship stuff,” she said.

Her revelation came a week after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced plans to have federal MPs and senators declare their citizenship status after winning the election. Current MPs would have to provide proof of their eligibility as well.

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Jazz big man to miss extended time
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success
3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s son will kill Lagertha
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on sea voyage challenges
'NCIS' season 15 episode 8 'Voices' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 15: Phelan frames Anna for Seb’s accident
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
'Game of Thrones': Creating realistic locations and dragons
‘Game of Thrones’: David Garber shares insights on visual effects
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car