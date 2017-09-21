Ivanka Trump talks about a 'very challenging emotional time' for her

Ivanka Trump attends US President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major US companies at the White House in Washington, US, February 3, 2017.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has revealed she had to deal with postpartum depression after the births of her children. She did the confession in an interview for "The Dr Oz Show.”

Ivanka revealed she had some level of postpartum depression with each of her three children. Extreme sadness and anxiety are among the symptoms of the condition, which affects some women after they give birth. The 35-year-old and her husband, Jared Kushner, 36, have three kids: Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

"It was a very challenging emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and executive," the first daughter shared, according to CNN. Ivanka reportedly said she had not planned to talk about postpartum depression until host Dr Mehmet Oz asked her.

But she also recognised that the issue is incredibly important as it is something that affects parents all over the United States. And it affected her, too, despite considering herself as a very hard-charging person, ambitious, passionate and driven.

Based on a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research, one in nine women experiences postpartum depression. Actress Lena Headey, singer Adele and model Chrissy Teigen have all publicly admitted that they experienced postpartum struggles.

Some factors such as personal or family history of depression make some mothers more likely than others to experience symptoms. Other factors like stress, low social support, and pregnancy or birth complications also make women more likely to deal with postpartum depression.

Trump also said in the same interview that her decisions "weigh much heavier" now that they are "impacting people's lives.” She added that she continues to meditate as it has been enormously helpful for her.

Since her children wake early, she said it is difficult to find time, but that an investment of 15 or 20 minutes every morning "recharges" her and is "almost the equivalent" of hours of sleep. When asked about her response to the expectation that she be a "voice of moderation" in the White House, Ivanka said, "Where I disagree with the agenda, I'll share it with him quietly.”

This week, Ivanka posted a photo of her on social media with her brother Eric Trump's newborn son, Luke. "Cuddling my little nephew Luke- the best part of an otherwise incredible day!” she wrote along with the image.

