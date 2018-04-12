IT landscape in Australia: Professionals continue to prioritise investments in cloud computing

By on
cloud
The application icons of Facebook, Twitter and Google are displayed on an iPhone next to an earphone set in this illustration photo taken in Berlin, June 17, 2013. European firms believe revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) PRISM programme secretly gathered user data from nine big U.S. Internet companies, including Microsoft and Google, will hand them a competitive advantage as they play catch-up with the dominant American players in "cloud computing". Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

A new study reveals that IT professionals in Australia continue to prioritise investments in cloud computing amid emerging technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Ninety-four percent of those who participated in a survey indicate that cloud and hybrid IT are among the top five most significant technologies to their IT strategy.

Leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software SolarWinds released on Wednesday the findings of its annual state-of-the-industry study. The study paints a picture of Australia’s current IT landscape.

SolarWinds’ report called “The IT Trends Report 2018: The Intersection of Hype and Performance” explores the spectrum of existing and up-and-coming technologies and the extent to which they are disrupting IT and optimising the performance of environments as organisations go through their digital transformation journeys. It shows that overall, Aussie IT professionals prioritises investments in cloud computing and hybrid IT more than any other technology.

While AI and machine learning are not the highest priorities for IT professionals, optimising cloud/hybrid IT environments make an important pathway to eventually deploy and capture the benefits of rising technologies. By weighed rank, AI took the lead on technologies required for digital transformation over the next three to five years, rising 20 percent. But the fast adoption of new technologies has created environments that are not optimised for peak performance.

More than half or 53 percent of respondents indicate that their environments are not optimised. Eighty-five percent of the respondents reported spending less than 50 percent of their time proactively troubleshooting and maintaining.

A number of IT professionals cite a lack of organisational strategy and insufficient investment in areas such as user training as the most common barriers to system optimisation. IT professionals need new skillsets and better strategic collaboration with business leaders to keep pace with the changing environments and obtain efficient digital transformation.

SolarWinds executive vice president Joe Kim said the narrative in today’s IT industry revolves around transformative technologies. He cited AI, machine learning, blockchain, and more.

“These technologies are unquestionably important, but the results of this year’s study reveal that IT professionals are still prioritising investments in technologies that help run day-to-day operations, and choosing initiatives that deliver more immediate value,” Kim said in a statement. He added the report shows that IT professionals are focusing in on proven technologies that deliver value today such as cloud and containers. IT professionals set their sights toward future innovations like AI.

Related
Join the Discussion
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Sebastian Vettel continues early domination of 2018 Formula One season
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat 'best team in the world'
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Morgan has changed
‘The 100’ season 5: Plot of the first two episodes
'General Hospital' April 11-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie’s big meeting filmed
'Bull' season 2 episode 20 'Justified' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 20 spoilers
'Vikings' season 5: Alfred vs. Aethelred
‘Vikings’ season 5: New picture surfaces online
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car