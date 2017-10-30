ISIS targets Prince George at school: report

Prince George holds his father Britain's Prince William's hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017.

Prince George holds his father Britain's Prince William's hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017. Reuters/Richard Pohle/Pool

The Islamic State has reportedly marked Prince George as its next target. The terrorist group allegedly posted an encrypted message that threatened the whole British royal family, specifically the 4-year-old future king.

According to the Daily Star, the ISIS posted a message on Telegram, an encrypted instant messaging app, which read: “Even the royal family will not be left alone.” It included a picture of George next to a photo of his school, Thomas’s School in Battersea. The address of the school was also posted, along with the caption, “school starts early.”

There were also said to be words in Arabic taken from a jihadi song, which translated to, “When war comes as the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation.” The message was uncovered by the publication’s investigation.

British spies are reportedly monitoring Telegram in an effort to stop a potential attack by extremist group. George’s school already received flak from having lenient security. Sara Burnett-Moore, who lives near the school, told the Telegraph in September that she strolled into the building just days before George was set to start there.

“I could have walked in with an IED and set it to go off on Thursday,” she said. “I live just 200 metres from the school and myself and lots of neighbours are worried about the security implications as the prince’s presence will make the area a target for attacks.”

Barry Spielman, from the Internet surveillance firm Sixgill, told the Daily Star that they have been tracking Telegram channels since the start of the year. The app is said to be a “breeding ground” for terrorists, and these threats at the royal family should be taken seriously.

“Now we are seeing explicit treats,” he said. “It seems that an ISIS continues to lose ground in Syria and Iraq; it as stepped up its threats to hit the West.”

Spielman said that his team also uncovered evidence of terrorist plans at the World Cup in Russia. “These are very worrying times and it is critical we try to uncover these plots. Telegram is where many of them are being hatched as we speak.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said they were aware of “online extremist content.” However, he would not comment on any security arrangements they have for the young prince.