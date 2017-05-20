Isaiah Thomas injury update: Celtics star doubtful for Game 3 on Sunday

May 19, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

May 19, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas could likely miss Sunday's Game 3 of the ongoing Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers after aggravating a hip injury during Friday's Game 2 defeat. The point guard began limping late in the second quarter before sitting out the second-half after the Cavs stormed to a NBA playoff-record, 41-point halftime lead en route a 130-86 beat down.

After another humiliating defeat at home, Celtics coach Brad Stevens revealed that Thomas aggravated a right hip injury during last Friday's Game 6 against the Washington Wizards before undergoing a series of tests. Though Thomas returned to the court for the Game 7 victory, he reportedly played through the injury.

"I thought he looked much different in the first half. When we went back to the locker room, our training staff and doctors got with him. He was pretty despondent not to be able to play. That guy is a tough guy and he plays through a lot. For him to have to sit is really hard," Stevens said, via ESPN.

Isaiah Thomas injury update: Celtics PG played through injury vs Wizards

Steven, a candidate to win Coach of the Year, revealed that Thomas wasn't ready to sit out of Game 7 to fully heal from the injury before praising the Cavaliers for another clinical performance. "Not 44 points' worth. But I don't want to put that on any one guy. I think, ultimately, they were terrific, we were poor. You've got to be able to pick up the slack, certainly, when other guys aren't available."

Avery Bradley, Thomas' backcourt partner, acknowledged that the team would struggle to recover from the potential loss of their No.1 offensive weapon. "It's a blow. Isaiah brings a lot to this team, not just with his leadership but his play. Most important, I just hope he's better. I care about him off the floor. I just hope he's OK." The Cavaliers will have the opportunity to claim a commanding 3-0 series when the series shifts to the Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 2017 Playoffs roll on Saturday evening as the Golden State Warriors travel to the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of their conference finals.