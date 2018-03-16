Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'

By @saihoops on
Isaiah Thomas, 2018 NBA Free Agency
Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brace Hemmelgarn

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas has a clear message to teams ahead of the 2018 NBA Free Agency period: "I'm not a sixth man." Thomas, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July, is currently coming off the bench for the Lakers behind rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

A year ago, Thomas finished No. 5 in the NBA MVP voting ballot for averaging a career-high 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. Since then, the undersized guard has been bounced around from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers, and could potentially represent another team next season.

“I'm not no sixth man. And I won't be a sixth man (in the future). I just want everybody to know that, like clear as can be. I'm a two-time All-Star and a starter who has done things that a lot of people in this league haven't done (when) given that opportunity,” Thomas told USA TODAY Sports in an interview this week.

Though Thomas is still a potent weapon on the offensive end, NBA insiders reckon the guard's defensive shortcomings and recent injury history could prevent teams from offering him a lucrative contract. Thomas believes there's a chance he could return as a Laker next season, but hinted that he will weigh all options.

Isaiah Thomas free agency: Point guard open to all options

“I got traded into a situation I can't control. There's nothing bad against (Lakers coach) Luke Walton. There's nothing bad against the Los Angeles Lakers. I'm taking advantage of the opportunity they've given me, and then (we’ll) end the season off strong. And that's all I can do. I'm not coming in here saying, 'Oh, I want this, or this is going to happen.' No, that's not me. I'm just going to come in here and be a professional, and when my name is called I'm going to be more than ready for any opportunity I'm given," added Thomas.

Last September, Thomas was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade saw former Cavs superstar Kyrie Irving getting shipped to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a haul that included Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Isaiah Thomas lasted just 15 games with the Cavs before being traded to the Lakers during last month's NBA Trade Deadline. As a Laker, Thomas is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 assists from 27 minutes per game. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on 2018 NBA Free Agency.

Join the Discussion
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick ready for war
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tim Downie joins the cast
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: First trailer released
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Conflict between science and spirituality
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of Danny
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture of filming
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 'Smile' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car