Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'

Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brace Hemmelgarn

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas has a clear message to teams ahead of the 2018 NBA Free Agency period: "I'm not a sixth man." Thomas, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July, is currently coming off the bench for the Lakers behind rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

A year ago, Thomas finished No. 5 in the NBA MVP voting ballot for averaging a career-high 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. Since then, the undersized guard has been bounced around from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers, and could potentially represent another team next season.

“I'm not no sixth man. And I won't be a sixth man (in the future). I just want everybody to know that, like clear as can be. I'm a two-time All-Star and a starter who has done things that a lot of people in this league haven't done (when) given that opportunity,” Thomas told USA TODAY Sports in an interview this week.

Though Thomas is still a potent weapon on the offensive end, NBA insiders reckon the guard's defensive shortcomings and recent injury history could prevent teams from offering him a lucrative contract. Thomas believes there's a chance he could return as a Laker next season, but hinted that he will weigh all options.

Isaiah Thomas free agency: Point guard open to all options

“I got traded into a situation I can't control. There's nothing bad against (Lakers coach) Luke Walton. There's nothing bad against the Los Angeles Lakers. I'm taking advantage of the opportunity they've given me, and then (we’ll) end the season off strong. And that's all I can do. I'm not coming in here saying, 'Oh, I want this, or this is going to happen.' No, that's not me. I'm just going to come in here and be a professional, and when my name is called I'm going to be more than ready for any opportunity I'm given," added Thomas.

Last September, Thomas was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade saw former Cavs superstar Kyrie Irving getting shipped to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a haul that included Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Isaiah Thomas lasted just 15 games with the Cavs before being traded to the Lakers during last month's NBA Trade Deadline. As a Laker, Thomas is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 assists from 27 minutes per game. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on 2018 NBA Free Agency.