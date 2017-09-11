Irma: Donald Trump declares major disaster in Florida; Hurricane now Category 2

Hurricane Joaquin is pictured in this satellite image off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA GOES Project, taken October 5, 2015 at 0015 GMT.

Hurricane Irma has become reportedly weaker as it travels north along Florida’s west coast. The deadly storm is now under Category 2 with sustained winds of 177km/h.

However, forecasts have warned that Irma will remain a powerful storm as it knocks out power in around 2.3 million homes and businesses, at the same time flooding the streets of Miami. There were also forecasts of storm surges in its wake.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said the best thing to do now is pray. “Pray, pray for everybody in Florida,” he said on Fox News Sunday as some 116,000 people took refuge in shelters.

There are fears that Tampa is not prepared for the storm surge, massive wind and rain headed its way. The effects of the storm were felt in southern Florida on Sunday afternoon. At least three were reportedly killed as trees and apartment towers sway in high winds.

Major disaster in Florida

A major disaster in Florida has been declared by US President Donald Trump. He ordered federal funds to assist the state. NGO recovery work is expected to commence as soon as the storm allows. At the White House, the president said the “bad news is that this is some big monster.”

"It's going to skirt the west coast and drive storm surges not only from the Keys but well up the coast of Florida,” William "Brock" Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told ABC's This Week on Sunday. Some 6.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southern Florida, according to news.com.au.

The National Hurricane Center earlier said that Irma had maximum sustained winds of 195km/h. The storm made landfall with the Florida peninsula at Cudjoe Key after days of messing with Caribbean island communities.

The focus narrowed to the peninsula's western flank through Sunday, specifically St Petersburg. There were warnings that torrential rains and catastrophic storm surges could be destructive.

Senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center Michael Brennan told reporters early on Sunday that Irma could make landfall anywhere along the west coast. He added it was hard to forecast where the eye will pass within the west coast.

The eye of the hurricane was nearing the city of Naples in South Florida on Sunday afternoon US time. A 210 km/h wind gust was recorded at Marco Island Emergency Operations Center. The effects of the storm could also be felt in Georgia. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Atlanta.

