Irma: Donald Trump declares major disaster in Florida; Hurricane now Category 2

By on
Hurricane Joaquin Over Bermuda
Hurricane Joaquin is pictured in this satellite image off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA GOES Project, taken October 5, 2015 at 0015 GMT. Reuters/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

Hurricane Irma has become reportedly weaker as it travels north along Florida’s west coast. The deadly storm is now under Category 2 with sustained winds of 177km/h.

However, forecasts have warned that Irma will remain a powerful storm as it knocks out power in around 2.3 million homes and businesses, at the same time flooding the streets of Miami. There were also forecasts of storm surges in its wake.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said the best thing to do now is pray. “Pray, pray for everybody in Florida,” he said on Fox News Sunday as some 116,000 people took refuge in shelters.

There are fears that Tampa is not prepared for the storm surge, massive wind and rain headed its way. The effects of the storm were felt in southern Florida on Sunday afternoon. At least three were reportedly killed as trees and apartment towers sway in high winds.

Major disaster in Florida

A major disaster in Florida has been declared by US President Donald Trump. He ordered federal funds to assist the state. NGO recovery work is expected to commence as soon as the storm allows. At the White House, the president said the “bad news is that this is some big monster.”

"It's going to skirt the west coast and drive storm surges not only from the Keys but well up the coast of Florida,” William "Brock" Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told ABC's This Week on Sunday. Some 6.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southern Florida, according to news.com.au.

The National Hurricane Center  earlier said that Irma had maximum sustained winds of 195km/h. The storm made landfall with the Florida peninsula at Cudjoe Key after days of messing with Caribbean island communities.

The focus narrowed to the peninsula's western flank through Sunday, specifically St Petersburg. There were warnings that torrential rains and catastrophic storm surges could be destructive.

Senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center Michael Brennan told reporters early on Sunday that Irma could make landfall anywhere along the west coast. He added it was hard to forecast where the eye will pass within the west coast.

The eye of the hurricane was nearing the city of Naples in South Florida on Sunday afternoon US time. A 210 km/h wind gust was recorded at Marco Island Emergency Operations Center. The effects of the storm could also be felt in Georgia. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Atlanta.

FOX 4 Now/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill took lightsaber classes
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car