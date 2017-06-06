Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale quits in robe and pyjamas amid health issues and CCC investigation

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has quit in a hospital dressing gown and pyjamas. The Queensland politician addressed reporters on Tuesday morning from St Andrew’s Private Hospital to announce his resignation, citing health reasons.

Pisasale cited his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis as the reason behind his resignation, which will take effect on Sunday. He quit amidst an ongoing investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). The corruption watchdog has reportedly carried out a search of his office as part of the probe. Deputy Mayor Paul Tully will take over from Monday until a by-election is held in three months.

“After 25 years and not having a weekend off and not having a holiday and getting so engrossed in the city, it does take its toll,” he told reporters. “Now it’s my time to look after my health.”

Tully confirmed that police officers from the CCC visited Pisasale’s office on Monday with a search warrant for “particular materials.” He also believed that they went to the mayor’s home.

“The speculation needs to be careful in the sense that in any sort of investigation, people may be witnesses, people may have some material or information. From my very brief discussion with the Mayor, there may indeed be wider issues here,” he said (via the ABC). “I understand it’s quite separate to Operation Belcarra, that that was principally at election issues, that this is a separate matter.”

Operation Belcarra is a CCC investigation into the conduct of candidates involved in the 2016 local government elections for the Gold Coast City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Ipswich City Council and Logan City Council. It aims to gather information on possible criminal offences.

Meanwhile, Ipswich council staff have been offered counselling services in the wake of the mayor’s abrupt resignation. Leaked emails sent to QT reveal the changes that will occur within the next three months until the election.

The first email was from CEO Jim Lindsay, telling staff that the Employee Assistance Program is offering free confidential counselling service for Ipswich City Council employees. It will be “business as usual” for the office, though. The second was from Pisasale, who thanked the staff for being part of the team.

Pisasale has served as mayor since 2004. He has been investigated by the CCC over the years but has always been cleared of misconduct.