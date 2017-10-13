Ipsos poll reveals Australians think religion does more harm than good

A recent global poll has revealed that two in three Australians think religion does more harm than good in the world. But Aussies are more comfortable with religious diversity than the international average.

The poll found that a bigger share of Australians than people from other countries think religion does more harm than good. More than 17,000 people across 23 countries participated in the survey by polling firm Ipsos, which learned that opinion is uniformly divided about the influence that religion has in society.

According to the polling, almost half or 49 percent of respondents across all countries agreed that “religion does more harm in the world than good.” The proportion of Aussies who thought so was well above the international average at 63 percent.

David Elliott from the Ipsos Social Research Institute said Australia is part of the more negative nations regarding the perceived harm that religion does. Belgium had a higher proportion than Australia who agreed religion does more harm than good at 68 percent. Germany and Spain were on par with Down Under.

Even so, Australia had an above-average share that was "completely comfortable" being with people with different religious beliefs at 84 percent. Elliot noted that several Australians are not translating a somehow negative view of religion to fear or dislike of individuals who have different beliefs. "In this regard, we are among the more tolerant nations globally,” he said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, adding this tolerance may reflect the nation’s multi-cultural society or maybe driven by beliefs that negative impacts of religion are more an issue globally than locally.

Half of those across the 23 countries that participated in the poll agreed that "religious practices are an important factor in the moral life of my country's citizens.” Just about four in 10 Australians concurred with that.

One in six worldwide said they would "lose respect for people" after they find out that they are not religious. The share of Australian respondents who agreed with that sentiment was even smaller at only one in eight.

Japan was least likely to think religion does more harm than good in the world at 26 percent. Russia and South Korea, both at 36 percent, also thought so.

Based on a 2016 census released in July, 29.6 percent of Australians described themselves as having "no religion.” This is comparable with 22 percent five years earlier, while 9.6 percent did not state any religious affiliation.