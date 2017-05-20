iPad Mini news: Phase out looms with Apple possibly hyping new 9.7-inch iPad Pro variant

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retina display during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013.

The iPad Mini’s future is another Apple device which holds an uncertain future, much of which could go down at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 happening in June. Poor sales could force the hand of Apple to phase out the tablet and integrate it with the rising iPad Pro line.

According to BGR, sources reveal something brewing from within the Cupertino company’s end. A potential discontinuation of the iPad Mini is plausible with the tablet failing to live up to the hype. However, only the iPad Mini namesake could be kicking the bucket. This means that the iPad Mini could be re-introduced as one of the smaller iPad Pro variants, particularly the 9.7-inch model.

If true, this would see an iPad Mini coming out in the form of a redesigned 9.7-inch iPad Pro. It will technically carry similar specs as the 10.5-inch variant, the only difference of which would be the form factor being kept really small.

Hence, it will be interesting how Apple would be able to come bunch in those specs with a smaller tablet. There could be a bezel-less display similar to the plans for the iPhone 8 – meaning the Cupertino company may resort to some iterations in a re-branding of sorts to the tablet best used for light reading and effortless browsing.

Hearing about these plans is nothing new and has in fact been mentioned before. A lot would depend on the numbers game. Apple has been dealing with reeling sales figures, a fact which has brought up speculations of some product lines being killed.

All that could be explained at WWDC 2017, an event normally dedicated to software. As mentioned in a previous post, some devices are expected to be shown as well like the MacBook Pro 2017 and MacBook Air. Curiously, the MacBook Air had its share of possibly being killed before until Apple reportedly had a change of heart. Could the iPad Mini be treated the same?

The difference between the iPad Mini and the MacBook Air is that the latter is still being sought through orders to date. The iPad Mini may be getting its share of requests but its financial history leaves a lot to be desired.

Killing the iPad Mini may not be announced at WWDC 2017 with Apple trying to figure things out. But unless the demand and numbers for it change, it is more than likely to be discontinued moving forward.