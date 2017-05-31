iOS 10.3.3 second beta release sails smoothly as hackers frantically try to catchup

Apple has seeded the second beta for iOS 10.3.3 to developers, a version that hardly comes with key changes. Similar to iOS 10.3.2, the new update offers minor security improvements and bug fixes plus some wallpapers catered to 12.9-inch iPad Pro owners. 

The release of the second beta for iOS 10.3.3 comes two weeks after the first beta for it came out, Mac Rumors reported. The only notable feature it had to offer was a fix to a minor bug tied up to iOS 10.3.2.

While it seems a near-perfect beta version, registered developers can try and see for themselves. A copy of iOS 10.3.3 second beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, a chance for developers to experiment and perform tests on their end. 

Though it was not mentioned on how much more iOS 10.3.3 betas will be following, the OS is more than likely to be the last updates for the iOS 10 series. iOS 11 should be showcased at the upcoming WorldWide Developers Conference on June 5. However, the expected reveal will see iOS 11 go through the usual process of testing before an official rollout. The next Apple OS is more than likely to come out in the fall. 

With yet another update to iOS 10.3.3, the chances of seeing an iOS 10 jailbreak continue to spiral. Pangu was linked to a possible release of a working iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak. Weeks have passed and the Chinese hacking group has not deployed anything following the release of iOS 10.3.2 in mid-May. 

Much of that was covered in a previous post. The thing here is that Pangu has had a track record of teasing iOS jailbreaks though they never got released. A clear example is that iOS 10 jailbreak they showcased at the MOSET 2016. 

To joggle reader memories, a fully working iOS 10 jailbreak never really came out. The closest to come out was a semi-working crack from individual hackers. The most popular one that came out was from Italian hacker Lucas Todesco though it could only be used for models before iPhone 7/ 7Plus. Todesco eventually bowed out of the iOS 10 jailbreak race.  

With Apple seemingly perfected their mobile operating system, the hopes of seeing a working crack have diminished by the day for the Apple Jailbreaking community. If ever there is one, it may take massive work to catch up with Apple who is way ahead avoiding the exploits and hacks.

