Invasion Day march: Human rights observers monitor policing of protests

Police tape stretches across a road as police inspect and guard the area outside the New South Wales (NSW) state police headquarters located in the south western Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Australia, October 2, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Thousands of people have taken to the streets on Friday in support of the Invasion Day march. Heavy police presence is on standby, and the policing of protests is being monitored.

The way police respond to the protesters will be monitored by human rights observers. The Invasion Day rally in Melbourne was expected to attract over 30,000 people, the largest of those held around Australia on January 26.

Amnesty International said it would monitor compliance with human rights standards for the policing of protests. A delegation of nine observers was set to attend the rally.

Andrew Crisp, Victoria Police deputy commissioner, said police were on high alert for any possible interaction between protesters and members of far-right groups. “I want to be very clear in relation to any activities planned by any groups where you intend to overstep the mark and engage in anti-social behaviour; it won’t be tolerated,” The Guardian reported Crisp as saying.

There were two protests marches set to happen for Sydney. One intended to recreate the1988 Long March for Justice with a rally in Hyde Park. The other one was a march from the block in Redfern to the Yabun cultural festival in Victoria Park.

Similar rallies or marches are happening in other parts of the country. There are events in Adelaide and Darwin, as well as in Brisbane, Hobart and Perth.

Greens Leader Richard Di Natale spoke to supporters and encouraged Australians to support changing the date. He said Australia Day is something he wants to celebrate because he is proud of the country, but will never be able to celebrate it on January 26 “when it brings so much hurt and suffering to Aboriginal people.”

The United Patriots Front and True Blue Crew planned a “beach party” in St Kilda. Police was expected to have a heavy presence there while Melbourne’s CBD will also be a priority. Authorities have said intelligence does not point to any terror threats.

Meanwhile, investigation on the vandalism of two colonial monuments is ongoing. Police in Melbourne are looking into the vandalism cases that involved a monument to explorers Robert O’Hara Burke and William John Wills in Royal Park and a statue of Captain James Cook in St Kilda.

Speaking with Fairfax Radio, Federal citizenship minister Alan Tudge said the history could not be rewritten. He added he wants Australia Day to be a great unifying day for the country.