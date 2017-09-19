Internet slams another ‘awkward’ husband and wife encounter between Donald and Melania

By on
RTX3GGY5
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with First Lady Melania Trump before delivering remarks to military personnel and families at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., September 15, 2017. Reuters/Yuri Gripas

US President Donald Trump has thanked his wife Melania after she introduced him at an event held at an army base in Maryland by shaking her hand. It appeared that the first couple prefer more formal public displays of affection like handshakes, and various reactions from the public flood the Internet.

Melania spent some time at the Maryland base's youth centre. She then took the microphone to deliver a speech and introduce her husband.

"It's my great pleasure to introduce my husband, the President of the United States Donald Trump," the first lady said as she warmed up the crowd of servicemen and women. Her husband thanked and encouraged her to sit down as he pumped Melania's hand.

The video of the incident went viral, with some Twitter users calling it an “awkward” husband and wife encounter. “Ah yes, a handshake, so intimate, thank you very much husband sir, my misery is palpable, solid deal sir,” one Twitter user wrote.

There are reports that claim the president flew to Bedminster, New Jersey, after his speech with daughter Ivanka, Jared Kushner and their three children. He brought White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and National Security Adviser Dina Powell along, according to Daily Mail.

It is not the first time that the Internet has noticed a PDA exchange between the POTUS and his wife. In May, Melania appeared to swat her husband’s hand away as he tried to reach for it when they arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The FLOTUS appeared to brush the president’s hand away as they walked from Air Force One across an air field in Israel. She appeared to reject her husband for the second time as they made their way down the steps of Air Force One in Rome.

In January during Trump’s Inauguration, a clip of footage has captured Melania enthusiastically smiling then grimacing after he turned away. Trump was also criticised for not helping her down the steps in her high heels. But the couple also shared sweeter moments including their three dances at the various inauguration balls.

Meanwhile, Spanish fashion designer Manolo Blahnik has commented about the first lady wearing heels on her way to Texas with the POTUS following Hurricane Harvey. He told Harper's Bazaar UK that he did not think she was insensitive. Blahnik said he isn’t good with telling people what to wear because they wear what they want to.

USA TODAY/YouTube

