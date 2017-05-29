Instagram shot of 'Spartan' and 'Iron Fist' is the closest fans will get to possible DC-Marvel Crossover

'Iron Fist' release date
Cast member Finn Jones arrives for the premiere of the fourth season of HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York, March 18, 2014. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

David Ramsey and Finn Jones are from two separate comic book worlds but that doesn't mean both cannot fool around. The actors who play "John Diggle"/ "Spartan" and "Danny Rand"/ "Iron Fist" respectively shared a rare moment at the Puerto Rico Comic Con by posing side-by-side. 

Seeing the two together is rare mainly because both come from rival comic book companies, meaning any hope of a crossover project between the two is improbable – at least for now. That Instagram post of Ramsey can be found here, complete with a slight job with a caption that read "John Diggle vs. Daniel Rand Spartan vs. Iron Fist DC vs. Marvel." It also included a hashtag of #whoyougot in the end.

 

A post shared by David Ramsey (@davidpaulramsey) on May 26, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Other than that, comic book fans hoping for a potential crossover involving DC and Marvel may as well stay dreaming of such. Both companies are busy building their own base of TV shows, meaning DC and Marvel would prefer to hype their own superhero lineup than open doors to an uncanny alliance. 

David Ramsey recently wrapped up season 5 of "Arrow"and most are eager to see what the sixth season will bring. For those who missed the finale, "Diggle"/ "Spartan" was among "Oliver Queen's" (Stephen Amell) friends trapped on "Lian Yu" which got blown up as planned by "Prometheus"/ "Adrian Chase" (Josh Segara). Team Arrow is expected to survive that mishap with season 6 picking up from there.

On the Marvel side of things, Jones finished his first season reprising the role of "Dan Rand"/ "Iron Fist." He is scheduled to join forces with other New York-based superheroes on "The Defenders" on Netflix this August. He joins the likes of "Matt Murdock"/ "Daredevil" (Charlie Cox), "Jessica Jones" (Krysten Ritter) and "Luke Cage" (Mike Colter). 

Aside from "The Defenders," Jones may end up working on a potential second season of "Iron Fist." Another possibility is seeing "Danny Rand" team up with "Luke Cage" which would be based on the comic books series titled "Heroes for Hire."

With countless possibilities for either side, it will be interesting if a rare DC-Marvel crossover would come to fruition. Anything is possible moving forward though it would require heavy discussions and proper pencil-pushing. Seeing how the companies have invested pushing the stars for their respective series, a big obstacle would be the budget side of producing something which fans will certainly find interesting.

