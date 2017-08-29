Indigenous aged care service for local elders in East Arnhem Land communities

The Turnbull government is assisting in the establishment of an indigenous aged care service for local elders that also generates and sustains jobs in East Arnhem Land communities. Foundation funding of $340,000 would help to kick-start the project.

This was confirmed by Nigel Scullion, the minister for indigenous affairs and Ken Wyatt, the minister for aged care and indigenous health. Scullion said initial stage of development will involve community consultations for discussion of job opportunities and the best service model to meet the needs of the region.

Scullion added that one of the key considerations was to recruit and train local indigenous people to work in the purpose-built service. Up to a dozen full and part time positions are expected to be created.

Wyatt said it would train and employ local people while strong connections with the elders is maintained. “Locals will be involved from the ground up, to design a sustainable, culturally sensitive service, providing residential care and support to older Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, so they can stay close to their community and country,” the minister said in a media release.

He added that the East Arnhem community will be encouraged to join in all aspects of the service from planning through to operation. Last year, Australian Regional and Remote Community Services Ltd was chosen to establish the service following a competitive tender process.

Working alongside locals is seen as vitally important in helping to deliver aged care for the Nhulunbuy community. Wyatt assured that the Aussie government is committed in ensuring high quality aged care services that respect cultural diversity are accessible to all Australians.

It was stated in a press release published at health.gov.au that the new service will likely open next year and will add to the existing 32 services, mainly in rural and remote locations, funded under the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Flexible Aged Care Program. Community consultations are set to start immediately and will run until December.

In other news, this week's Consumer Affairs Ministers' meeting in Melbourne will reportedly focus on ticket scalping and reselling. "Several months ago, I wrote to the State and Territory Consumer Affairs Ministers drawing their attention to the practice of ticket scalping and the need to protect consumers from rip offs and misleading behaviour in the industry, Small Business Minister Michael McCormack said, adding Aussies must be able to buy tickets at reasonable prices.

TODAY’S TMJ4/YouTube

