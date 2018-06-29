| Make IBT your homepage

'Indiana Jones 5' reportedly delayed due to multiple factors

By @sachintrivedig on
Harrison Ford
Actor Harrison Ford waves as he arrives for a screening of his film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in Tokyo June 5, 2008. The film opens in Japan June 21. Reuters/Yuriko Nakao

The highly anticipated “Indiana Jones 5” may not be releasing in 2020 as originally planned. Due to multiple factors the production of the film has reportedly been delayed, and the relevant crew members who were hired to do various jobs for the film have already been informed about it.

According to a report by Variety, sources close to the production have said that the filming for the upcoming Harrison Ford starrer will no longer begin by April 2019. The production was supposed to begin in the UK, but it has been postponed by a few months to a year.

One of the main reasons for the delay is that the producers are still getting the core team together. Jonathan Kasdan, son of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” writer Lawrence Kasdan, is currently negotiating a deal to join the team.

David Koepp, known for writing the script of blockbuster hits such as the 2002 film “Spider-Man,” the first “Mission: Impossible” and “Jurassic Park” films, was initially tasked with writing the script for the upcoming movie. Now, Kasdan will have to submit a new draft of the film after he joins the team officially.

The other factor that may lead to the delay to some extent is the fact that Steven Spielberg, who will be directing the film, has got too many projects that he is juggling right now. He is the producer of many films that are coming out in 2018, 2019, and beyond. He is also the director of two other projects “West Side Story” and “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.”

There has been no comment from Disney about the reported delay of the film yet. The movie is yet to get an official release date, but by the looks of things the movie may not be out by 2020.

Ford is the only confirmed cast member of “Indiana Jones 5” at the moment. More details about the plot and the casting can be expected after the draft of the script gets accepted.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car