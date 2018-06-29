'Indiana Jones 5' reportedly delayed due to multiple factors

Actor Harrison Ford waves as he arrives for a screening of his film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in Tokyo June 5, 2008. The film opens in Japan June 21.

The highly anticipated “Indiana Jones 5” may not be releasing in 2020 as originally planned. Due to multiple factors the production of the film has reportedly been delayed, and the relevant crew members who were hired to do various jobs for the film have already been informed about it.

According to a report by Variety, sources close to the production have said that the filming for the upcoming Harrison Ford starrer will no longer begin by April 2019. The production was supposed to begin in the UK, but it has been postponed by a few months to a year.

One of the main reasons for the delay is that the producers are still getting the core team together. Jonathan Kasdan, son of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” writer Lawrence Kasdan, is currently negotiating a deal to join the team.

David Koepp, known for writing the script of blockbuster hits such as the 2002 film “Spider-Man,” the first “Mission: Impossible” and “Jurassic Park” films, was initially tasked with writing the script for the upcoming movie. Now, Kasdan will have to submit a new draft of the film after he joins the team officially.

The other factor that may lead to the delay to some extent is the fact that Steven Spielberg, who will be directing the film, has got too many projects that he is juggling right now. He is the producer of many films that are coming out in 2018, 2019, and beyond. He is also the director of two other projects “West Side Story” and “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.”

There has been no comment from Disney about the reported delay of the film yet. The movie is yet to get an official release date, but by the looks of things the movie may not be out by 2020.

Ford is the only confirmed cast member of “Indiana Jones 5” at the moment. More details about the plot and the casting can be expected after the draft of the script gets accepted.