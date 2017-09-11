Indian Commission protests Australian ad that features Lord Ganesha eating lamb

By @chelean on
Lord Ganesha as depicted in the Meat and Livestock Australia's "You Never Lamb Alone" ad campaign
Lord Ganesha as depicted in the Meat and Livestock Australia's "You Never Lamb Alone" ad campaign Facebook/weloveourlamb

The Indian community in Australia has filed a complained against the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) for featuring a revered Hindu god eating meat. The ad features different religious deities and figures, including Hindu god Ganesha, at a dinner table.

Ganesha, a known vegetarian, is featured in the MLA’s “You Never Lamb Alone” ad campaign as someone who promotes meat along his other religious counterparts. The ad was first aired Sep. 4.

A scene in ad has Buddha asking to “address the elephant in the room,” clearly referring to Ganesha, who has a head of an elephant. “No funny 2,500 years ago, not funny now,” he replies.

“Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and he was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling lamb meat for mercantile greed,” Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said. “Moreover, linking Lord Ganesha with meat was very disrespectful and highly inappropriate.”

Indian Society of Western Australia spokesman Nitin Vashisht also called the ad insensitive to the community. The association is calling for MLA to apologise and pull the ad.

The Indian government has also got involved in the ad debacle, saying the ad has offended Indian Hindus. The High Commission of India in Australia has lodged an official complaint to protest the ad.

“The High Commission of India, Canberra, taking note of the protests of Indian community in Australia, have made a demarche to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Communication and Arts, and Department of Agriculture, bringing to their notice an offensive advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia that hurt the religious sentiments of the Indian community,” a statement of its website reads. “The Consulate General of India in Sydney has taken up the matter directly with Meat and Livestock Australia and urged them to withdraw the advertisement.”

MLA spokesman Andrew Howie said the company did not mean to offend with the ad, which, he said, came about after “extensive research and consultation” with diverse cultural groups. “Our intent is never to offend, but rather to acknowledge that lamb is a meat consumed by a wide variety of cultures and capture how the world could look if people left their differing views at the door and came to the table with open arms and minds,” he was quoted by the Huffington Post as saying.

This is not the first time an MLA ad has inadvertently invited complaints. Last year, another one of its “You Never Lamb Alone” ad, which it said celebrated diversity in Australia, had received complaints that it was allegedly sexist and racist toward the white male population.

That ad featured faces from different races, religions, backgrounds and sexual orientations enjoying lamb barbeque together. However, it was still apparently not as diverse because the Advertising Standards Board of Australia had received and ultimately rejected complaints that said the ad portrayed young, white males offensively.

Watch MLA’ ‘You Never Lamb Alone’ ad featuring religious deities

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
