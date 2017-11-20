Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis

By on
Sydney House
A real estate agent's sign outside a house shows that it has recently been sold, in Sydney September 30, 2014. Reuters/David Gray

A new modelling shows that boosting supply alone is unlikely to result to affordable housing. The analysis comes amid claims that simply increasing the number of homes in Sydney will solve the housing affordability crisis.

Australian National University’s Cukkoo Joseph and Ben Phillips identified an excess supply of housing in several inner Sydney suburbs. House prices in that region surged over the past five years in spite of the surplus.

Comments made by some politicians suggest that adding new housing supply is the best solution to improve affordability. The ANU report recognises that this particular idea has some benefits, but it is "unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing" in the country.

"This inference is all the more likely given the time taken to complete new dwellings and that inevitably in the short to medium term new supply is only likely to be a small share of the total dwelling stock," it said. The modelling indicated that inner-Sydney’s statistical region has accrued a "significant surplus" of 5900 dwellings relative to population growth since 2001.

The report also implies that new policies to improve affordability are needed. "If, as this report suggests, housing in Australia is not in short supply, then we need to find alternative explanations for house-price growth,” the report said, adding that such explanations would direct policy in applying levers capable of affecting housing affordability.

Based on Department of Planning figures, a record 37,608 new houses were completed in Sydney during the year to March. That is nearly three times more new dwellings compared to the figures in 2008 and 2009.

Phillips said often the behaviour of property prices at the regional level "has nothing to do" with underlying fundamentals for housing demand. These include population growth.

He pointed out that housing is an asset and assets do not constantly reflect the fundamental underlying value. He added it is not like the demand for ice cream or bananas.

The research represents the country’s first published regional analysis of housing demand and supply. The paper considered demographic change in the country’s 328 regions called "statistical area level 3" by the Bureau of Statistics as well as population growth. It analysed how well new supply of housing meets demand.

Some regional centres were found to have housing surpluses.  They were particularly those in mining-sensitive areas such as North Queensland and Western Australia. Inner Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane were "all over-supplied.”

Learn Liberty/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 ‘Pick Your Poison’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car