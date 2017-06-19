Immigration stats: 64,000 living illegally in Australia

Chinese tourists take pictures of each other as they pose in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015.

More than 64,000 people currently live illegally in Australia. The population of unwanted residents include an immigrant who has avoided immigration authorities for 40 years, though it is unknown if the person is still alive.

According to The Courier Mail, more than two thirds of those who sat foot in Down Under on legal visas and have overstayed have been continuously living here for more than two years. Of the 64,600 illegal immigrants, as many as 20,000 “unlawful non-citizens” are believed to be working.

Overall, the number of people living illegally in Australia on expired visas has surged by 6 percent compared with five years ago. Over 70 percent are in the country on expired visitor visas.

Fifteen percent of those overstaying here are on student visas while about 3 percent are on working holiday visas. The news outlet further revealed Malaysians were the worst offenders for overstaying.

Based on Immigration Department figures, 9440 people from the Southeast Asian nation are residing here on expired visas as at June 30. It was followed by China, with 6500 people who overstay in Australia. About 5710 unlawful non-citizens are reportedly from the United States and 3680 people from the United Kingdom.

Japan, Fiji, France and Germany are also featured on the list of top offenders. Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam all had between 2200 and 2800 illegal residents in Australia. A spokesman for Immigration and Border Protection said a regular “targeted field compliance” is used to locate people.

Shayne Neumann, Opposition Immigration spokesman, said it was “untenable” to have over 20,000 visa overstayers who have also become illegal workers. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s spokesperson said some only overstayed their visa by a day or two. The spokesperson has also pointed that the number of people who are overstaying was less than 1 percent of the 6.5 million 6.5 million temporary entrants every year.

Last week, the government launched legislation that would provide the minister the authority to overrule the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) on citizenships. He now has the power to overturn AAT decisions on visas.

The change is part of an overhaul of citizenship rules previously announced by the Turnbull government. The news of overstayers also comes amid Dutton’s battles with the AAT on some visa cases, like that of an Indian-born man residing here, whom Dutton’s department wanted to deport after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman. AAT blocked the deportation. For other news in Australia, watch video below.

