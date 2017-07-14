Immigration to outsource visa system as Australia prepares for tourists and migration surge

By on
Australia 457 visa changes
The Australian Government recently announced plans to do away with the 457 visa program. Esaias Tan via Unsplash

A huge part of Australia's visa system will be run by private operators. The Immigration Department plan allows them to charge migrants in order to avoid cost blow-outs.

The changes to the immigration system allow companies to run tests and spot fraud. They can also suggest decisions to grant or refuse visas as the country prepares for a surge of tourists and migrants.

Huge swathes of its visa system will steadily move to private companies in contracts valued together up to $9 billion over a decade. Robotics and artificial intelligence were invited to help the immigration department design a new visa system in a bid to automate more assessments, according to The Canberra Times. The department has briefed industry players in Singapore, Bangalore and San Francisco.

Visa and citizenship applications are expected to see a 50 percent surge by 2026. Numbers are predicted up to the top 13 million annually.

Businesses currently cover 20 percent of the work in the department’s visa system. But Immigration told private operators that it intended to avoid cost blow-outs by involving them further.

It defended the move, saying it would allow the department's staff to focus on the more complex elements of the visa business. "Doing so is expected to drive substantial financial and non-financial benefits for the Australian public, applicants, the government and the market,” the department said.

Immigration’s role

Despite the decision to outsource much of its visa application work, the department is still left with several functions. The Immigration will still control intelligence work, decisions on vague cases that require human judgement, decision reviews, enforcement and security assessments.

Furthermore, it retains functions where direct control is needed to guarantee government sovereignty over decision-making and ensure the security of the Aussie community. The department will pick companies to design and run a digital service for online application that will automatically determine if visa grants and applications are valid.

The process will send letter to applicants to advice them of the department's decisions and reasoning. Letters requesting for additional information or invitations to comment on unfavourable findings will also be generated.

The department is planning to outsource much of its visa work following a national audit report of its IT security program that found it was vulnerable to cyber attacks. Since it missed the 2016 deadline to make the changes, it is yet to set a timeframe to adopt all four cyber security measures needed to protect it from threats.

Read More:

Experts warn Australia's optimal population size is just 15 million amid high immigration rates

Australia makes biggest improvement of any country in hiring mature-age workers

Channel 4 News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Best state for business in Australia revealed
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Andy Murray loses Wimbledon but earns praises after correcting reporter who overlooked female achievements in tennis
Roger Federer vs Milos Raonic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to one-year contract
Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer primed to re-write history books with Wimbledon 2017 victory
Roger Federer primed to re-write history books with Wimbledon 2017 victory
More Sports
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
Roger John Hussey death: Five fast facts about the 71-year old Australian tourist who died while parasailing in Phuket, Thailand
Five fast facts about Roger Hussey, the 71-year-old Australian tourist who died while parasailing in Thailand
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
More Life
'Zoo' Season 3 episode 4 'Welcome to the Terra Dome' spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sam Heughan responds to funny meme
'Queen of the South' Season 2 episode 7 'El Precio de la Fe' spoilers
‘Power’ season 4 episode 4 preview: Mike’s new move
'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Baz follows Smurf to discover her secret in 'Grace'
'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 episode 8 'Grace' spoilers
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Jace and Clary search for the Mortal Mirror in 'A Dark Reflection'
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 17 'A Dark Reflection' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car