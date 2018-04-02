Identity of actress who bit Beyoncé’s face finally ‘confirmed’

Cast member Sanaa Lathan poses at the premiere of "The Best Man Holiday" in Hollywood, California November 5, 2013.

Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012.

The greatest mystery in Hollywood today has finally been solved. According to multiple sources, the celebrity who bit Beyoncé’s face has been named, and she was one of the top suspects.

When American comedienne Tiffany Haddish revealed someone had the audacity to take a bite at Queen Bey’s face at the top-selling musician’s party in December, perhaps little did she know that she would send the whole Internet into a manhunt. Certain female celebrities who were present in the party were named, with all of them denying being the culprit.

As Haddish told GQ last month, the unnamed actress “bit Beyoncé in the face,” prompting Beyoncé to storm away. Later at the same event, Haddish asked Beyoncé about the incident.

“Near the end of the party,” the “Girls Trip” actress told the magazine. “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a—beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bi--- is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b---- is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Haddish refused to name the actress, even when she is being beleaguered by curious fans. People have their own guesses, with names like Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Queen Latifah and even James Franco being thrown around. However, the top suspects, according to online sleuths, were Lena Dunham, Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan.

Dunham had already responded her denial, saying she was being hounded by random people on admitting the charge. Even her mum, she said, didn’t believe that she wouldn’t do that.

But can someone explain to my mom why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce? She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me... — _ Lena Dunham _ (@lenadunham) March 30, 2018

Foster, who starred in the series “90210,” laughed at the accusations. “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” she wrote on Instagram.

That left Latham, who also denied it.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite _ — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

However, the “Love and Basketball” star was apparently already “confirmed” to be the biter. Page Six quoted multiple sources who claimed that it was indeed Latham even though she had already strongly denied it.

Apparently, Lathan had been talking to Jay-Z at a D’Usse VIP party backstage after his gig in Los Angeles. When Beyoncé stepped in, Lathan allegedly bit her on the chin, but she did so “playfully.”

Lathan’s denial was met with scepticism online as well. And even though unless Beyoncé herself, spoke up about the incident, which is unlikely as her representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told GQ she wouldn’t comment on it, no one would know for sure if it was indeed Latham who bit Queen Bey. However, for many Internet investigators, this is already a closed case.