Is Iceland becoming the next cryptocurrency hub?

The European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society has finally addressed reports that cryptocurrency mining may be happening within European Union countries. According to Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, cryptocurrency mining is legal in Europe but will be subject to EU energy rules and policies.

In a statement released by the commissioner on the European Parliament website, Gabriel confirmed that the commission is aware of the concerns on cryptocurrency — from its blockchain technology and, most especially, the electric consumption required by mining. According to Gabriel, there is no legal basis to ban nor even limit crypto mining in the EU as long as the energy produced and consumed is within the law.

“If the energy consumed for this activity is produced according to law, there is no legal basis to forbid or even limit it,” the commissioner explained. “However, as an electricity consuming economic activity within the EU, it is subject to EU rules and policies with respect to energy efficiency, the power sector and greenhouse gases emissions, with the greenhouse gas emission of the power sector as such largely covered by the EU emission trading system.”

Iceland, the next cryptocurrency hub

The statement from the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society comes at the heels of reports that miners are moving to Iceland to establish mining hubs. In an article published by The Washington Post in February, Iceland was dubbed as “one of the world's prime locations for energy-hungry cryptocurrency servers.” The worry is that the demand for electricity might exceed that of the country’s own energy consumption and that the energy producers might not be able to keep up.

However, MoonLite Project founder Eric Krige exclusively told International Business Times that they will be using 100% sustainable green energy. The country is known for offering geothermal and renewable electricity that is also cost-efficient — something miners find appealing, together with the country’s server-friendly climate.

Dedicated to providing the cryptocurrency mining industry with more sustainable methods of operation, the MoonLite Project is aiming to set up a large-scale mining farm in Iceland with the capacity to profitably mine DASH, litecoin, bitcoin and bitcoin cash.

MoonLite Token (MNL) is already offering an ICO. However, unlike other currencies, MoonLite offers more security to investors and token holders through its unique strategy. The ICO will generate 100 million MNL and will make 87 million available to investors during its sale. Any leftover tokens not sold during the ICO will be destroyed, limiting the supply of the currency even more and increasing its value further.

“We embrace blockchain technology, and an ICO just seemed like a great opportunity for fundraising. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our token holders, and also as an opportunity for token holders to either retain a growing asset, or to cash in and cease some really great profits,” Krige explained to IBTimes.

MoonLite will also offer an interesting buy-back program where repurchased tokens will be “burned” every six months in order to maintain a constant increase in value on the ICO market.

“Our offering holds water for value investors due to the token buy-back campaign, as well as traders hoping for a return on an ever-increasing token price, and it is a great honour to be the one directing such a project.”

Bitcoin miners open data centres in China and EU

With the growing cryptocurrency industry, demand for mining companies to produce more cryptos is spreading across the globe as well. Miners, however, are looking to settle in countries with lower energy costs.

So far, China has been a hub for miners for its low-cost electricity. At the start of the year, however, the country has moved to tracking bitcoin miners and shutting them down. According to a memo from the Leading Group of Internet Financial Risks Remediation, bitcoin miners should make an “orderly exit” from the Asian country.

“[Miners have consumed] huge amounts of resources and stoked speculation of ‘virtual currencies,’” the memo notes.

To remove miners, the group has requested that local officials look into price, tax and environmental concerns. They must also report progress on removing miners from their region.

Commissioner Gabriel has acknowledged China as the central hub for miners, but with the move of the government to kick out these companies, miners are looking to take root in EU countries, too, something the commission says they will continue to review.