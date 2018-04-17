Ian Somerhalder to star in new series 'V-Wars' after ‘Vampire Diaries’ success

Ian Somerhalder
U.S. actor Ian Somerhalder arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ian Somerhalder is heading back to TV screens a year after ending his successful run as Damon Salvatore in “The Vampire Diaries.” Lucky for fans, the actor will be sticking to familiar territory as he stars in yet another vampire series, this time on Netflix.

The streaming and production company has given the green light on the straight-to-series adaptation of the bestselling book series “V-Wars” by Jonathan Maberry. Somerhalder will play the character of Dr. Luther Swann who enters the mysterious world of ravaging predators when his friend, Michale Fayne, is transformed into a human-feeding creature. As the disease spreads throughout the city, society tries to fight the epidemic pitting humans against vampires. Swann races against time to understand what is happening while his friend rises to become the leader of the vampires.

“We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in The Vampire Diaries to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season,” IDW Entertainment President David Ozer explained, notes Deadline.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide.”

The series marks Somerhalder’s return to television and in another vampire TV series. The actor was famously known for his role in The CW hit, “The Vampire Diaries.” The series ran for almost eight years, with eight seasons. “TVD” also starred Paul Wesley as Damon’s brother, Stefan Salvatore, and their love interest Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev.

The actress and Somerhalder dated during the filming of their series. However, shortly after their break up, Dobrev left the series. She returned in the series finale of the show in one of the biggest TV series finales of 2017.

Aside from starring in the series, Somerhalder will reportedly be directing the hour-long drama as well. The actor will be joined by “24” director Brad Turner. “V-Wars” will be co-produced by High Park Entertainment and IDW Entertainment. There’s no word yet on the release date of the series.

