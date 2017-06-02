Ian Macdonald sentenced to 10 years

By @chelean on
The Supreme Court of New South Wales building in Sydney
The Supreme Court of New South Wales building in Sydney Enoch Lau, Wikimedia Commons

Former Labor minister Ian Macdonald has been sentenced to up to 10 years in jail for brazen misconduct in public office. His ex-union boss, John Maitland, will spend from four years to a maximum of six in prison for being an accessory.

On Friday, Macdonald, who was a minister for Mineral and Forest Resources from 2005 to 2010, was given a non-parole period of seven years. Maitland, on the other hand, will not be eligible for parole until 2021.

In March, the former NSW member was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office. He granted Maitland mining licence in 2008 when he was head of the ministry. The charges followed an Independent Commission Against Corruption finding against him in 2013.

The court heard that Macdonald gave Doyles Creek Mining coal exploration licence. The company’s chair, Maitland, who is a former official at the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU), made $6 million from the deal.

By giving Maitland the licence, Macdonald allowed the state to lose tens of millions of dollar during “budget constraints,” the Crown said. Justice Christine Adamson called Macdonald “devious” for betraying the people of NSW.

“The coal resources of New South Wales, which should have been used for the benefit of the whole society, were squandered by the criminal conduct of the very person who was trusted to safeguard them,” she said during the sentencing.

As for Maitland, Adamson said he must also be made accountable to deter others seeking government permissions to profit from the wilful misconduct of public officials. Both Maitland and Macdonald were refused bail last week and have spent time since then at the Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre.

ABC reports that Macdonald will also be stripped of his parliamentary pension. The NSW government has passed legislation to stop former politicians convicted of serious offences from being paid their super pensions after they leave office.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car