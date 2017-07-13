'I will continue to fight': Manny Pacquiao hints rematch with Jeff Horn, prefers a 'neutral area'

Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016.

Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. Reuters / Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao has hinted a rematch following a confirmation from the WBO that Jeff Horn won his welterweight title bout. The Filipino boxer looks set to get in the ring again as he holds a contractual rematch clause with Australia's newest world champion.

On Wednesday, Pacquiao posted a photo of his bloody face. Along with it is a caption that reads, "I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country." He disagreed with the re-score that support Horn winning seven rounds to Pacquiao's five. Pacquiao wanted the people to judge for themselves.

'This is why I still fight'

In another tweet, Pacquiao posted a video of himself giving away money to children in the Philippines after arriving in his hometown General Santos City from Brisbane. He reportedly took home $10 million in prize money alone from his fight against Horn.

The 38-year-old lost his WBO welterweight title to the Australian fighter in a unanimous decision at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on July 2. It was Pacquiao's fourth defeat since the start of 2012.

"That’s why I suggested to Manny, Hey Manny, I think you should retire," his trainer Freddie Roach told Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. But he revealed Pacquiao was considering a rematch with Horn.

Roach said he was okay with a rematch with Horn, but stated there could be no more fights other than their rematch. That includes a fight with Floyd Mayweather or any other up-and-coming star.

As for a possible rematch, Roach shared Pacquiao prefers to have it held in a “neutral area, maybe in the Philippines.” But Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton told 7 News the Battle of Brisbane II will likely take place in Boondall Entertainment Centre.

There are reports the rematch is scheduled in November, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. According to Fox Sports, promoter Bob Arum intends to visit Pacquiao in his homeland soon to talk about their next move.

Horn has previously expressed willingness to face Pacquiao in the ring again and maintained he was ready for it. He welcomed the result of the independent review as another victory following the mixed reactions on social media about Battle of Brisbane’s result.

For ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas and several boxing fans, Pacquiao was the winner. A department of the Philippine government also thought so as it requested the WBO review.

TMZSports/YouTube