Hundreds of Australians are copping fines for breaking obscure road rules: statistics

Sydney Traffic
Heavy traffic drives towards Sydney's central business district during the morning rush hour September 30, 2008. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Hundreds of Australians are copping fines for road regulations they may not know about, a new statistics have revealed. Among these offences include having an animal on the driver’s lap and hanging part of a person’s body outside of a vehicle window or door.

RACQ data shows that that in Queensland alone, 400 motorists copped fines for having an arm or leg outside a window or door. Committing such offense means a fine of up to $126.

Drivers are also being fined for having an animal on their lap with 170 drivers committing the offense. The act can earn anyone fine of up to $294.

In the Sunshine State, 113 pedestrians had obstructed a vehicle during a 12-month timeframe. Cyclists were impacted by lesser-known rules such as improperly honking horn. An infringement notice was issued to 66 riders for riding a bike without a bell.

In Victoria, a $476 fine awaits those who forget to lock their cars while they are away. The rule states that drivers must secure the windows or lock the doors of an unattended vehicle when over 3m away.

If drivers are over 3m away from the vehicle, leave their keys in the ignition and there is no one else sitting in it, they will be fined $476. Victoria also forbids drivers to flash their lights to warn vehicles of a speed camera.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said there are a several motorists copping fines for breaking rules they may not be aware of. She explained that these rules in the road may appear insignificant to some but they are in place to ensure the safety of all road users.

“While it might seem friendly to beep your horn to say hello or goodbye, you legally can only use your horn to warn others,” she said. Ritchie pointed out that it must be obvious a cyclist must not carry others on a bicycle, but six people were caught out in the state in a year.

Speaking to news.com.au, executive director of NSW Centre For Road Safety Bernard Carlon said it is often the simplest rules people find confusing. “We know that human error is a large factor in crashes so it’s important all road users know and understand the rules, obey the signs and remain vigilant when on the road,” he said.

Ritchie said ignorance of road rules is not a valid excuse. RACQ urges everyone to refresh their knowledge.

