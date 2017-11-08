Humble Strategy Simulator Bundle offers 'Plague Inc,' 'Cities: Skylines'

4 World getting infected
Screenshot of Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations/Press

Humble Bundle has “strategically assembled” a lineup of games that test the patience and tactical logic of players. The result is the Humble Strategy Simulator Bundle, which allows buyers to save as much as US$162.

Listed below are some of the titles included. Gamers will get them for less the price and support Doctors Without Borders as well, thereby maintaining Humble Bundle’s commitment to give back to charity. Do take note that the games require a Steam account to activate the codes once retrieved.

‘SimplePlanes’ – Original price: US$12.99 (AU$16.98)

There’s nothing simple about “SimplePlanes.” Players must use their brains to assemble airplanes, from design process to final execution. They can also hitch a ride to see how real physics applies to their creations. Over 100,000 models are available for download, just in case you’re not the builder type.

To sum up, take it from its Steam page: “The sky is the limit. Literally.” The game can be unlocked by paying what you want.

‘Plague Inc: Evolved’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.59)

The premise sounds simple: stop a deadly plague from spreading around the world. But 10 different diseases and 20 unique scenarios of global catastrophe make “Plague Inc: Evolved” a must-play for fans of strategy games. An advanced AI and multiplayer modes are some of the features included in this death-defying title. The game can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition’ – Original price: US$29.99 (AU$39.19)

“Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition” is the only game included in the $10 tier, so what makes it so special? For starters, it is branded as one of the most massive city simulation games ever. From planning to running a city, the title has plenty to offer. Take care of your citizens by providing them with water, education, electricity and more. Able to handle the challenge?

Below is the complete list of games in the Humble Strategy Simulator Bundle. Head over to the Humble Bundle page for more info.

Pay what you want

  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • SimplePlanes
  • Out of the Park Baseball 18
  • 10% off first month of Humble Monthly

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Mad Games Tycoon
  • Plague Inc: Evolved
  • Train Simulator 2017 + Additional content

Pay $10 or more to also unlock

  • Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition
