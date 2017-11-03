Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

The Humble Jumbo Bundle is now on its 10th incarnation, and the lineup (amounting to US$174) does not disappoint as usual. Listed below are some of the titles included this time around. More titles are expected to be added within the coming week. By paying what they want, buyers not only get great titles but also support charities in the process.

‘Oddworld New 'n' Tasty’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$26.02)

Released in 2015 for the PC, “Oddworld New 'n' Tasty” caters to nostalgia by bringing to life the old Oddworld. Abe returns to explore dangerous surroundings, at the same time putting a stop on a corporation’s nefarious plans to turn slaves into snacks. Free-moving cameras and 4K resolutions are just some of the new features in this title. It can be unlocked by paying any amount you want.

‘How to Survive 2’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.52)

Survived once, so why not survive again? Kill zombies as you scavenge for necessities in this multiplayer game that comes with a complex crafting system. Play solo or with friends; how you handle the horde of the undead is entirely up to you. "How to Survive 2" can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - Standard Edition’ – Original price: US$39.99 (AU$52.06)

Got over 80 hours to spare? “Wasteland 2” sets the tale in a landscape with plenty of stuff to do, such as loot items and obliterate foes. The director’s cut comes with new features such as a more customisable squad and additional voice-over dialogue. The game can be unlocked by paying US$10 (AU$13.02) or more.

Below’s the list of games in the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 so far. A Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased. The offer is time limited and will expire in 11 days.

Pay what you want

  • Grey Goo Definitive Edition
  • Epistory - Typing Chronicles
  • Oddworld New 'n' Tasty

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Prototype 2
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • How to Survive 2
  • More to come (in 4 days as of this writing)

Pay US$10 or more to also unlock

  • Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
  •  US$2 Humble Wallet credit (for Humble Monthly subscribers only)
