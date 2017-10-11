Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle offers 300 hours of gameplay, 'Borderlands' included

The new Humble Bundle has been unveiled, and it is called the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle. The set consists of, as the title connotes, role-playing games that take a long time to finish. What’s more, the lineup boasts the critically acclaimed "Borderlands" series.

Got 300 hours to spare? Of course, you do. How about US$242 for seven games? If not, you might want to check out the deals and savings that the bundle offers.

Below are some of the titles included in the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle. The deal runs until October 24 (October 25 Australian time). A Steam account is required to unlock the games using the codes that will be provided.

‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’

Pay US$1 or more to get the first “Borderlands.” The game doesn’t need much introduction, in all honesty. Having won a huge number of awards and catching the hearts of gamers around the world, this first-person RPG has an average playtime of 29.4 hours, according to Humble Bundle.

‘Endless Legend: Classic Edition’

With an average playtime of 26.2 hours, “Endless Legend” requires the utmost commitment in order to complete it. Unlike “Borderlands,” this one’s a turn-based fantasy strategy title in which players take on the responsibility of maintaining a civilisation. The game can be unlocked by paying the average amount.

Here is the complete list of games and their respective tiers. To purchase the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle, click here. Don't forget that Humble Bundle is also holding its female protagonist sale.

Pay US$1 (AU$1.28) or more

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Director's Cut plus soundtrack

Wurm Unlimited

Pay more than the average (US$4.96 or AU$6.37 as of writing)

Endless Legend: Classic Edition

Borderlands 2 plus DLCs

Guild of Dungeoneering

Pay US$10 (AU$12.83) or more

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel