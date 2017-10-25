Humble Day of the Devs Bundle features classic remasters and more

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

Humble Bundle has recently unveiled the Humble Day of the Devs Bundle, which allows gamers to pay what they want to gain access to Steam codes. It also gives them VIP tickets for the upcoming Day of the Devs gaming event on November.

Here are a few of the titles offered in the bundle as well as their respective tiers. A Steam account is required to use the game codes once purchased.

‘Grim Fandango Remastered’

It’s common knowledge that the original "Grim Fandango" is one of the most critically acclaimed games out there. The remastered version, however, improves almost everything up a notch.

Players are now able to control travel agent Manny Calavera in visually improved environments accompanied by top-notch music. This title can be accessed by paying what you want.

‘ABZU’

“ABZU” is one of those games that need to be played to be understood. It is branded by some as a swimming simulator, but fans would assert that it is more than that.

A beautiful ocean world serves as the backdrop for this adventure, in which you must control a diver and explore the unknowable depths of the waters, discovering plenty of secrets along the way. The game can be accessed by paying more than the average amount (US$6.38 or AU$8.20 as of this writing).

‘Everything’

In “Everything,” you control, well, everything. From animals to rocks, you are provided with a google of possibilities.

It gets complex along the way, as the Steam page urges players to “to transform yourself to create worlds within worlds within worlds.” The game can be unlocked by paying more than US$9.

Take note that unlocking the last tier will also give you a VIP ticket to Day of the Devs, an event organized by Double Fine and iam8bit that will be held in San Francisco on November 11. The Humble Day of the Devs Bundle is a limited offer, of course, and will be available until November 11, 6:00 am Sydney time.

The complete list of games in the bundle are listed below.

Pay what you want

  • TumbleSeed
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Loot Rascals

Pay more than the average

  • ABZU
  • Flinthook
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Pay $9 or more

  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Everything
  • Day of the Devs VIP Ticket
  • $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly subscribers
