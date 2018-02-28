Humble Brawler Bundle contains Steam fighting games for as low as US$1

By on
sgscreen_02
Screenshot from 'Skullgirls.' Lab Zero Games/Autumn Games

Fighting game enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Humble Brawler Bundle, a compilation of PC brawlers, some of which can be bought for as low as US$1. You may opt to purchase the higher tiers for an additional amount, and availing any of the packages lets you support the charity of your choice. The bundle, however, will only be available for around two weeks.

Below are some of the games and their respective tiers. A Steam account is required to activate the game codes once you’ve purchased them. Region incompatibility may apply.

Skullgirls – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.82)

Boasting an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, “Skullgirls” is a 2D fighting game featuring plenty of interesting hand-drawn characters. As should be typical, each character has a unique set of movement and special moves. For those who think they could win by spamming attacks, be forewarned: the game has an “anti-infinite combo system” that prevents players from exploiting certain moves.

“Skullgirls” is available in the first tier. It can be unlocked by paying any amount that you want.

‘Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!’ – Original price: US$29.99 (AU$38.49)

Here’s one for anime fans. “Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!” caters to those who love seeing cute animated girls beat each other up in a frenzied tournament. There are over 23 playable characters to choose from, each having their own storyline. This game is available in the second tier and can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Rivals of Aether’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.24)

If this doesn’t look like your typical fighting game, that’s because it’s not. “Rivals of Aether” is an indie game that’s more like a cross between a brawler and a platformer. Players can choose between 1v1 or 2v2 battle modes, but there’s also Story Mode for those who want to dive in alone. This game is in the third tier and can be unlocked for US$9 (AU$11.55) or more.

Below is the complete list of games in the Humble Brawler Bundle. If you’re interested to purchase any of the tiers, head on over to the official website.

Pay what you want

  • GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE CORE PLUS R
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
  • Skullgirls + Soundtrack
  • 25% off Them's Fightin' Herds

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
  • Street Fighter X Tekken

Pay US$9 or more to also unlock

  • Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
  • Rivals of Aether
  • $2 Humble Wallet credit for Monthly subscribers
