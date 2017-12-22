Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol

By @chelean on
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner, founder, editor-in-chief and creative officer of Playboy, is honored with the Hollywood Distinguished Service Award in Memory of Johnny Grant by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in Hollywood, California June 7, 2012. Reuters/Jason Redmond

Hugh Hefner left his wife and children sizeable inheritance, but only if they stay clean and sober. The will of the Playboy mogul, who passed away in September, has revealed that he left his fortune to his wife, Crystal Harris, and children.

Hefner passed away from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure after unsuccessfully fighting blood poisoning and E. coli at his Los Angeles home on Sep. 27. He was 91 years old. He didn’t leave his loved ones with nothing, though. He made sure they are set for life.

His only condition to them is to remain sober. According to his will, obtained by eonline.com, the trust he organised for his third wife and four children included a substance abuse clause, which suspends any of them to receive inheritance from the trust if they are found using illegal drugs or if they are dependent on alcohol. They will be suspended until they are proved to be substance-free for 12 months.

If the trustees suspect a beneficiary has been using illegal substances, they can request for the beneficiary to undergo testing. And should the test result in positive, the beneficiary can consent to treatment paid for by their suspended trust distribution.

The will also demonstrates his loyalty to the people he was close to. He appointed Mary O’Connor, his long-time secretary, to be the first trustee, although she already passed away in 2013. He also allowed his sons Marston Hefner and Cooper Hefner to be appointed to co-trustees after they reached 30 years of age. He acknowledged that the appointment could have conflicts of interest with the trust, seeing that the younger Hefners are also beneficiaries, but he did it anyway.

It is believed that he left Harris, whom he married in 2012, $12 million, while the rest of his $43 million fortune was split among his four children and the University of Southern California and charities, news.com.au reports.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car