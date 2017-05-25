Huawei P10 and P10 Plus news: Tempting packages await Australian subscribers

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus have officially landed in Australia and now local folks get the chance to see if these new flagships are worth the hype. Both are recommended for folks who are looking to upgrade their old devices, made even sweeter with special deals from local mobile carriers.

Before jumping to the price, it would be best to be oriented on what makes both devices worth checking out. The Huawei P10 carries an improved design packed with an expected biometric fingerprint scanner and fancy camera for taking great photos.

It sports a 5.1-inch IPS-NEO LCD capacitive touchscreen display (1920x1080 pixels) backed by an octa-core Cortex-A53 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz. It also comes with 4 GB of RAM, 32/64 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD), dual-SIM capable, a 20 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing selfie shooter. Ensuring power is a 3,200 Li-Ion non-removable battery and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the other end is the Huawei P10 Plus whose difference lies in the larger 5.5-inch display (2560x1440 pixel display) and the memory options. A 64 GB storage variant comes with 4GB of RAM while the larger 128 GB storage offer comes with 6 GB of RAM. The non-removable battery is also expectedly higher with 3,750 mAh.

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are already out in the market with the Chinese company partnering with leading local mobile carriers like Optus, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone. The black colour model is available from the three carriers while the blue shade is exclusive only to Optus. The gold colour is also exclusive to Vodafone only, Ausdroid reports.

The Huawei P10 is available via different plans though users can buy it outright for AU$899 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage). The Huawei P10 Plus, on the other hand, is available only in the graphite black colour option from Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi for AU$1,099. Other retailers are likely to offer the Huawei P10 Plus soon.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus promises to go one up over the Huawei P9, with emphasis on the cameras plus more. Though the launch price of the devices is a tad higher than the predecessor, the improvements made should more or less back that up. Huawei has carved quite a reputation and the P10 and P10 Plus aim to continue that tradition in delivering high-quality handhelds.