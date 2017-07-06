How North Korea’s missile test could affect Australia

By on
Russian Missile Launch
Russian servicemen watch the launch of the S-300 air defence system missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

North Korea announced this week it had tested a missile, which it claimed to be capable of hitting "anywhere in the world.” Here’s what the move could mean for Australia.

An ICBM has a minimum range of 5,500 kilometres.  The North Korean missile's actual range can mean far greater than that.

The missile could have a maximum range of 6,700km according to the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists. The director of the Lowy Institute's International Security Program said that was a “conservative estimate.”

Euan Graham said the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, was talking about the missile as having an 8,000km range. He explained if that is the case, it would not only be northern Australia within range, but also central Australia.

Graham believes the threat against Australia is low."But that's not to say it's negligible, that's not to say that defence planners don't need to take it into account," The ABC quoted him as saying.

Australia slammed North Korea following its announcement of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was quick to react, calling the move a provocative act that breaches several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Bishop believes North Korea was "on a path to achieving nuclear weapons capability,” adding Kim Jong-un wants to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a nuclear payload as far as the US. That would mean Down Under would be in reach.

Threats against Australia

North Korea had previously warned Australia could be targeted in a strike, pointing its alliance with the United States. Senior military capability analyst Andrew Davies said North Korea would have to rethink about a strike aimed at Australia given the US’ nuclear security guarantee.

He also believes there is no huge risk of a strike in Australia. He pointed there was no “sensible reason” for North Korea to attack a US ally.

One thing that Australia does not have is a missile defence system, something that South Korea and Japan both have. That means North Korea could perceive its missiles have a better chance of getting through here.

It would be the obligation of Australia to send contributing forces if war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, Graham said. "I'm not saying that war is likely, but the more this continues to escalate between the US and the North Koreans, the more prudent it becomes for Australia to look into its own potential involvement in conflict scenarios," he added.

Read More:

Affordability is Australia’s lowest performing digital readiness aspect: report

Optus apologises to customers after mobile, broadband outage

The Telegraph/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Australians moonlight as freelancers to earn extra
Cuts to tax rate assist small businesses in SA
Govt tells Aussies to report cyber attacks as Petya ransomware hits businesses
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Andy Murray vs Dustin Brown live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Novak Djokovic vs Martin Klizan live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Nick Kyrgios suffers first upset at 2017 Wimbledon
NBA Trade News: Celtics could target Marc Gasol in near future
NBA Trade News: Celtics could target Marc Gasol in near future
Rafael Nadal vs Donald Young live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Rafael Nadal vs Donald Young live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
More Sports
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Filming wraps in a week
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 air time changed
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producer/Writer Anne Kenney bids goodbye to show
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 40 'Sleep Well' spoilers
'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 episode 7 spoilers: J and Nicky get closer in 'Dig'
'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 episode 7 'Dig' spoilers
'Kingdom' Season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Nate prepares for his big fight, Ryan beats up someone in 'All Talk' [VIDEO]
'Kingdom' Season 3 episode 6 'All Talk' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car