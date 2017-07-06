How North Korea’s missile test could affect Australia

Russian servicemen watch the launch of the S-300 air defence system missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016.

North Korea announced this week it had tested a missile, which it claimed to be capable of hitting "anywhere in the world.” Here’s what the move could mean for Australia.

An ICBM has a minimum range of 5,500 kilometres. The North Korean missile's actual range can mean far greater than that.

The missile could have a maximum range of 6,700km according to the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists. The director of the Lowy Institute's International Security Program said that was a “conservative estimate.”

Euan Graham said the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, was talking about the missile as having an 8,000km range. He explained if that is the case, it would not only be northern Australia within range, but also central Australia.

Graham believes the threat against Australia is low."But that's not to say it's negligible, that's not to say that defence planners don't need to take it into account," The ABC quoted him as saying.

Australia slammed North Korea following its announcement of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was quick to react, calling the move a provocative act that breaches several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Bishop believes North Korea was "on a path to achieving nuclear weapons capability,” adding Kim Jong-un wants to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a nuclear payload as far as the US. That would mean Down Under would be in reach.

Threats against Australia

North Korea had previously warned Australia could be targeted in a strike, pointing its alliance with the United States. Senior military capability analyst Andrew Davies said North Korea would have to rethink about a strike aimed at Australia given the US’ nuclear security guarantee.

He also believes there is no huge risk of a strike in Australia. He pointed there was no “sensible reason” for North Korea to attack a US ally.

One thing that Australia does not have is a missile defence system, something that South Korea and Japan both have. That means North Korea could perceive its missiles have a better chance of getting through here.

It would be the obligation of Australia to send contributing forces if war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, Graham said. "I'm not saying that war is likely, but the more this continues to escalate between the US and the North Koreans, the more prudent it becomes for Australia to look into its own potential involvement in conflict scenarios," he added.

