How the Blockchain Can Help Build Trust in the Online Dating World

Without a doubt, one of the most vital components of any kind of relationship is trust.

Whether it is a friend, a family member, a colleague, or someone we are purchasing a product from, trust is without a doubt one of the most important pillars of communication when building a successful connection.

Typically, trust takes a long time to build. It is generally formed over the space of months - if not years - and even the strongest foundations of trust can be torn apart in mere seconds if one party acts carelessly.

For romantic relationships in particular, it is an especially important component. Even the smallest violations of trust can wreak chaos between partners, and can lead to the destruction of entire relationships.

One of the Biggest Issues With Online Dating Is a Lack Of Trust

Online dating is all about exchanging personal information with strangers. In fact, having more personal information available on your profile is positively correlated with getting a successful match.

However, the more information you have about yourself that is publicly available, the more you risk your privacy being violated.

Almost all of the online dating platforms available today are hosted on centralized problems. As online dating becomes more and more popular, these platforms are becoming increasingly popular targets for hackers who want to steal users’ personal information.

There are also many cases of fraud (for example, from users creating fake profiles in order to trick others into sending them money).

On a less serious, but still relevant note, millions of users end up wasting time and money in the hopes of finding someone they are compatible with. Reports have shown that up to 30% of men lie about their finances and jobs on dating websites, whereas around the same percentage of women are said to have lied about issues such their height and weight.

As a result of these issues, a 2017 study showed that 22% of millennials believed that online dating has actually made finding love more difficult.

Yet, despite all the drawbacks of online dating, there is still a lot of potential within the sector - and a lot of room for improvement.

How Can We Use the Blockchain to Build Trust?

New blockchain startup, Hicky, is aiming to eliminate the disadvantages presented by the current status quo centralized platforms, while maintaining all the benefits they offer.

A decentralized platform is currently the best method of encrypting personal information. This means that users can rest assured that any sensitive information they provide will be safe.

Unlike centralized platforms that collect, store, and distribute messages, messaging will be conducted on a peer-to-peer basis. This means there is no risk of eavesdropping from the platform owner, and also eliminates the risk of potential hackers having access to vital information.

Furthermore, the platform will feature a verification process for its users, which will include FaceScan technology, voice verification, and a system of decentralized governance. This gives users an increased level of trust that who they are talking to is actually who they say they are.

The Future of Online Dating

Perhaps due to our increasingly busy lives and our increased connection with the online world, statistics are showing that It is becoming increasingly clear that online dating is here to stay.

Decentralization could be just the solution we have been waiting for to make the experience safer and more enjoyable for users.