How Aussie households spending has changed since 1984

By on
Junk Food
A meal of a "Monster"-sized A.1. Peppercorn burger, and Bottomless Steak Fries is seen at a Red Robin restaurant in Foxboro, Massachusetts July 30, 2014. If combined with a Monster Salted Caramel Milkshake, the dish was listed as the single unhealthiest meal to appear on the non-profit Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) Xtreme Eating Awards for 2014. The meal contains a grand total of 3,540 calories, three-and-a-half days' saturated fat (69 grams), and four days' worth of sodium (6,280 mg), according to the CSPI. Reuters/Dominick Reuter

The 2015-16 Household Expenditure Survey (HES) released on Wednesday revealed that more than half the money Aussie households spend on goods and services per week goes to basics- on average, $846 out of $1,425 spent.  Spending on basics rose to 59 percent in 2015-16.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)’s survey shows that an increasing portion of weekly outlays is spent on basics. The latest data can be compared from that in 1984 when spending on basics accounted for 56 percent of weekly household spending.

“We can broadly think about household spending as either being for basics or for discretionary purchases – with basics covering essentials such as housing, food, energy, health care and transport,” Bruce Hockman, ABS chief economist, said. He noted that it also shows that the pattern of household spending has changed considerably since 1984.

The biggest contributors to household spending were food (20 percent), transport (16 percent) and housing (13 percent) in 1984. In 2015-16, housing has moved to become the biggest contributor (20 percent), followed by food, which also reportedly expenditure on non-alcoholic beverages and meals out (17 percent), and transport costs (15 percent). Interest payments on mortgages, rates, home and content insurance, expenditure on rent and repairs and maintenance are said to be included in housing spending.

The largest increases in spending on goods and services by households since the last survey in 2009-10 have been in education at 44 percent. Household services and operations followed at 30 percent. These include pest control services and cleaning products, then energy (26 percent), health care (26 percent) and housing (25 percent).

Hockman further revealed that in 2015-16, 1.3 million Aussie households (15 percent) reported 4 or more markers of financial stress. It was down compared to 16 percent in 2009-10. Moreover, the proportion of Aussie households who did not report experiencing any markers of financial stress has steadily increased. It is now 59 percent in 2015-16 from 54 percent in 2009-10.

Meanwhile, no significant change occurred when it comes to clothing and footwear, household furnishings and even alcohol and tobacco from six years ago. The ABS has also revealed that income and wealth inequality have been stable since 2013-14.

The survey is titled “Survey of Income and Housing” and it is the largest survey of income and wealth in the country. It provides an important measure of inequality according to a media release published at the ABS site.

VICE News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 filming Ross and Dwight Enys scene
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers discuss premiere episode in behind-the-scenes video
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 1 live stream: 'White People Renovating Houses'
Rebel Wilson wins Australia's biggest ever defamation payout
'The 100' season 5: Henry Ian Cusick's take on what's coming
‘The 100’ season 5: Marcus changed in the bunker
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3: 'All bets are off'
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 preview video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car