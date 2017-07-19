How to apply for residency in Australia and gain full citizenship

Labor and the Greens have publicly opposed the changes by the Turnbull government in relation to Australia’s citizenship requirements that include a stricter, university-standard English test. A migrant support group has also criticised the Australian Citizenship Legislation Amendment bill that will lengthen the waiting time for permanent residents before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship from a year to four years, saying the changes add pressure for those who want to become Australian citizens.

“They have to also do a knowledge test, and that’s not easy,” Oasis Wimmera migrant support group president Pragya Kant said according to The Ararat Advertiser. Meanwhile, member for Mallee Andrew Broad said the changes were needed.

While the changes spark debate, those who want to become a naturalized Australian must meet the existing requirements for permanent residency and full citizenship. There are many different routes an applicant can take to move to Australia and become its citizen.

For those who have families or spouses here, the country offers several options for children, parents, partners, last-remaining relatives, adoption and caretakers. An adult child who wants to bring a parent must pay $15,400 while it costs $1,270 for caretakers to apply.

Another route is through an Australian employer that sponsors skilled candidates. The company will shoulder the cost, which starts at $2,870. Investors and business owners can also apply for work visas.

Once given a permanent resident status, residents who want to become citizens must spend at least four years in Australia. Then, an applicant must pass the language and citizenship tests.

The language test ensures would-be-Australians have "competent English language listening, speaking, reading and writing skills,” Business Insider notes. A written test follows, which asks questions about Australian history, government, and the privileges afforded to all citizens.

Most applicants will also be asked to recite a citizenship pledge to affirm their allegiance to Australia. They are also asked to sign the Australian Values Statement to avow that they will act legally and in accordance with the nation’s principles like Parliamentary democracy and individual liberty.

For further guidance in moving to Australia and becoming an Australian citizen, applicants can hire an Australian migration agent. They can also help make the application faster, but need to look at your background and goals first to decide which route is the best to take.

Permanent residents get access to universal healthcare. They can also work, study, and travel anywhere throughout the country’s six states.

